BILLINGS — A Park City student and football player who collapsed on the field during practice last week has died, Superintendent Dan Grabowska told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
Jed Hoffman was a sophomore at Park City and a wide receiver and linebacker on the football team. Hoffman collapsed on the field near the end of practice last Tuesday while suffering what coach Mark Rathbun described as seizure-like activity. CPR was initiated by Rathbun and an assistant coach until paramedics arrived.
Hoffman was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, where he was sedated and undergoing tests. Grabowska said Hoffman died Monday afternoon after being taken off a ventilator.
The Stillwater County News originally reported via its Facebook page on Tuesday that Hoffman had passed away.
"We learned yesterday that Jed wasn't going to pull through, so we were able to visit with our student body and let them know," Grabowska said.
"Phenomenal kid, phenomenal family. If it wasn't for their faith, I think a lot of us would struggle even more getting through this. They have been super strong through this whole ordeal. But it's a tragedy."
Grabowska said he did not know the official cause of death.
"We just don't know," he said. "We just know that he collapsed on the field. Coaches had to do CPR on the field. I know they ran a lot of tests over the last week, and they'll continue to try to figure out what happened."
Rathbun indicated last week that Hoffman needed immediate medical attention when he fell to the ground during practice.
"He dropped on the field, and as we were watching him his breathing got less and we couldn’t really feel a pulse, so we started CPR on him until the ambulance got here," Rathbun said.
A Go Fund Me page was created to help Hoffman's family with medical costs. As of Tuesday afternoon it had raised more than $30,000, well beyond its initial goal of $12,000.
Park City's football team defeated Alberton-Superior 60-40 in the first-round of the 8-Man playoffs on Saturday. The Panthers, 7-1 and the No. 1 seed from the South, are scheduled to host Scobey in the quarterfinals this week.
For information, or to donate to the Hoffman’s Go Fund Me page, visit https://gofund.me/183c4f8e.
