BILLINGS — Park City senior Carson Baker signed with Montana State-Northern to continue his football career, Park City announced Thursday.
Baker earned an 8-Man all-state selection this past season after tallying 1,167 passing yards, 787 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns (20 passing, 15 rushing). He helped the Panthers reach the state quarterfinals, where they lost to Fort Benton 33-30.
Baker switched to quarterback his senior season after spending three years at tailback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.