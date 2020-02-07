Park City's Carson Baker

Park City quarterback Carson Baker (2) has signed with Montana State-Northern to continue his football career.

BILLINGS — Park City senior Carson Baker signed with Montana State-Northern to continue his football career, Park City announced Thursday.

Baker earned an 8-Man all-state selection this past season after tallying 1,167 passing yards, 787 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns (20 passing, 15 rushing). He helped the Panthers reach the state quarterfinals, where they lost to Fort Benton 33-30. 

Baker switched to quarterback his senior season after spending three years at tailback.

