BILLINGS — Park City senior Troy Fiscarelli signed with Dickinson State University for football earlier this week, the Blue Hawks announced.

Fiscarelli earned an all-Southern 8-Man second-team selection at defensive end his junior season (he also plays wide receiver). He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Panthers' first game of this past season, he told 406mtsports.com.

Fiscarelli is the second Park City football player who signed with DSU this week — Austin Dennis was the other. Shepherd's Jay Johnson and Red Lodge's Austin Heimer also inked letters of intent the Blue Hawks this week.

Other Montanans from the Class of 2020 to sign with DSU for football are Huntley Project's Chris Kistler and Glendive's Kirby Basta and Nelson Crisafulli.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments