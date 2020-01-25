BILLINGS — Park City senior Troy Fiscarelli signed with Dickinson State University for football earlier this week, the Blue Hawks announced.
Excited to welcome Troy Fiscarelli from Park City Montana to the Blue Hawk Family. #Hawks20ar #TreasureStateHawks pic.twitter.com/lAt46SVC64— DSU Football (@BlueHawkFB) January 20, 2020
Fiscarelli earned an all-Southern 8-Man second-team selection at defensive end his junior season (he also plays wide receiver). He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Panthers' first game of this past season, he told 406mtsports.com.
Fiscarelli is the second Park City football player who signed with DSU this week — Austin Dennis was the other. Shepherd's Jay Johnson and Red Lodge's Austin Heimer also inked letters of intent the Blue Hawks this week.
Other Montanans from the Class of 2020 to sign with DSU for football are Huntley Project's Chris Kistler and Glendive's Kirby Basta and Nelson Crisafulli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.