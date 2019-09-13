LAUREL — Miles City played 47 minutes and 57 seconds of almost ideal football on Friday night. All that work had a chance to be ruined in the final three seconds.
But the Cowboys intercepted a Hail Mary as time expired to secure a 21-16 Eastern A win at Laurel. Miles City improved to 3-0 on the season, while the No. 3-ranked Locomotives dropped to 1-1.
“It means a lot,” Miles City senior lineman Tyler Harms. “This was probably our most anticipated game all season.”
The first half was full of big plays on third and fourth down.
Laurel attempted a fake punt midway through the fourth quarter, but Eli Aby overthrew fellow junior Jaxon Wittmayer on a wide-open pass.
On the next drive, Miles City quarterback Carson Hunter completed a 36-yard pass to fellow junior Jayden Venable on third and long. A couple minutes and 20 yards later, Hunter passed to senior Jess Bellows for a 6-yard touchdown on third and goal, giving the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.
Laurel’s first drive ended in this Eli Aby incompletion on a fake punt. pic.twitter.com/3Gss79jjk9— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 14, 2019
Laurel’s special teams woes continued on the next drive, when Harms blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone to make the score 14-0. It was Harms’ first career touchdown.
Tyler Harms (with some help from Jacolby Mattoon) blocks a punt and recovers it in the end zone with 11:35 left in the 2Q. @CCDHS_Football 14@LocomotivePride 0#MTscores pic.twitter.com/YBFdljE5yD— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 14, 2019
Laurel lined up to punt again late in the second quarter, and the snap sailed over the head of senior Ethan Renner, who picked the ball up and ran out of bounds for a large loss.
The Locomotives forced a fourth down and 12 on the ensuing drive, and Bellows converted it by leaping for a catch and holding onto the ball despite taking a big hit. Hunter scored a couple plays later on a 1-yard run to put the Cowboys ahead 21-0.
The touchdown was made possible by this great catch from Jess Bellows on 4th down and 12. pic.twitter.com/ni0EGBB4Xf— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 14, 2019
“Miles City’s got a good team. They’re physical, their quarterback’s good and they didn’t make very many mistakes,” said Laurel coach Mike Ludwig. “We made too many mistakes. Just kind of had a bad first half.”
Laurel scored on its first drive of the second half, but the score remained 21-6 until the final minute. Rather than risk giving up a touchdown on a punt, Miles City took a safety with 50 seconds to go. Laurel scored on touchdown on the following drive but needed 47 seconds to do so.
The Locomotives were faced with the near-impossible task of recovering an onside kick in less than three seconds, and they succeeded. Emmet Renner came down with the ball, and though the game clock read 0.0, the officials put one second left on the clock.
Aby fired the Hail Mary from about the 50 yard-line. It was tipped and landed in the hands of Miles City senior Jack Cline, securing the Cowboys’ second straight win over the Locomotives.
“We never gave up. We knew that anything could happen,” Bellows said. “Gotta fight till the last second.”
Here’s the onside kick. Three seconds were on the clock before the kick, and the refs ruled (correctly) that the recovery happened with one sec left. pic.twitter.com/xsOBrpyo2o— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 14, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.