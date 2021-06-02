BUTTE — Standout high school football players have gathered in Butte this week to participate in the annual Bob Cleverley Class C All-Star game hosted by Montana Tech. Events are scheduled for the athletes up until kickoff, set for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Players arrived in Butte on Tuesday where they held an evening practice. Practices will be held each day until Saturday's game, but special meals and outings are also scheduled for those participating.
The game will provide statewide recognition for both players and coaches and will be divided between the Red and Blue teams. The Red team will be coached by Clark Fork's Jeff Schultz while the Blue team will be coached by Shelby's Mike White.
Brett Nordahl will represent Twin Bridges on the sidelines as the defensive backs coach. Carl Shaw will take the field, also representing Twin Bridges on the Blue team.
Ian Swanson will represent the Ennis Mustangs on the Blue team. Sheridan's Hartson Van Houten will also play on the Blue team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.