BUTTE — Standout high school football players have gathered in Butte this week to participate in the annual Bob Cleverley Class C All-Star game hosted by Montana Tech. Events are scheduled for the athletes up until kickoff, set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Players arrived in Butte on Tuesday where they held an evening practice. Practices will be held each day until Saturday's game, but special meals and outings are also scheduled for those participating.

The game will provide statewide recognition for both players and coaches and will be divided between the Red and Blue teams. The Red team will be coached by Clark Fork's Jeff Schultz while the Blue team will be coached by Shelby's Mike White.

Brett Nordahl will represent Twin Bridges on the sidelines as the defensive backs coach. Carl Shaw will take the field, also representing Twin Bridges on the Blue team.

Ian Swanson will represent the Ennis Mustangs on the Blue team. Sheridan's Hartson Van Houten will also play on the Blue team.

