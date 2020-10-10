MISSOULA — Hot Springs’ experiment of playing two football games in three days ended on a sour note.
The Savage Heat, ranked No. 2 in Class C 6-Man, followed up their home win over Noxon on Thursday night with a 53-15 loss Saturday afternoon at No. 6 White Sulphur Springs (4-0), which won the Western C 6-Man title. Hot Springs (3-1) finished with the No. 2 seed out of the Western C 6-Man for the state playoffs.
The loss ended a 45-hour stretch in which the Savage Heat started their first game and ended their second game of the week after not playing since Sept. 12.
“We’re not using that as an excuse,” Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. “We were up for this challenge. We just lost to a better football team is all.”
Hot Springs took its lone lead when quarterback Jack McAllister run for a 1-yard touchdown for an 8-6 lead in the first quarter. White Sulphur Springs scored the next six touchdowns before Hot Springs running back Kyle Lawson caught a 7-yard pass from McAllister for an inconsequential touchdown that made the deficit 53-15 in the fourth quarter.
WSS quarterback Sam Davis threw four touchdown passes: 3 yards and 13 yards to Alex Novark, 21 yards to Devon Novark, and 10 yards to Caden West. Shaw Davis ran for three scores of 58, 3 and 25 yards.
“It was close in the first quarter, but after that, we just struggled to move the ball and get some stops when we needed to,” Lawson said. “Just wasn’t our day.”
The Savage Heat trailed 14-8 after one quarter, 30-8 at the intermission and 46-8 entering the fourth quarter. They have 16 players on their team and had four or five players who were on the field for every offensive, defensive and special teams snap on Thursday and Saturday, Lawson said.
“They’re definitely drained,” he noted. “They’re in good spirits, but their bodies are hurting. That’s pretty tough on some of them. They’re doing good. They’ll bounce back from it.”
Hot Springs is off for about two weeks before opening the playoffs at home Oct. 23 or 24. As the No. 2 seed from the Western C, the Savage Heat will host the No. 2 seed from the Southern C in the first-round of the 16-team state tournament.
Their season isn’t over, but what’s over is their unique challenge in a year unlike any other.
“I don’t think I’d want to do this again. It’s pretty tough,” Lawson said of playing two games in three days. “I don’t think too many people would want to have to do this again. It’s one of those years, and you take every opportunity to play. It’s a season to remember for sure.”
