The Montana East-West Shrine game is serious business, but there's time for fun too and on Thursday night, the East team was eating pizza, playing cornhole, and relaxing ahead of the state's pre-eminent all-star game on Saturday in Butte.

"It's been a great week," East team head Coach Derek Lear said. "The kids were a little sore on Wednesday morning, so we cut back a little bit. But it's going well. It didn't take long to realize you were working with all-stars. They are pretty locked in."

So is Lear, the head coach of the Lewistown Eagles — the Class A state champions after an undefeated 2022 season. Lear, who finished his second season leading the Lewistown football program in 2022, has experience coaching the Shrine game too.

Yet, this is his first opportunity to serve as the head coach.

"I was an assistant in 2019," he said. "I was on Les Meyer's staff. So I had a bunch of his practice plans and kind of had an idea on how to do it. I watched film on some of these kids, so I had an idea, skill wise, where to put them. But they are one-rep guys. They pick things up pretty quickly."

Getting guys on the same page can be even more challenging, as some players are making the transition from 6-Man or 8-Man football, to 11-Man in order to play in the Montana East-West Shrine game.

Two such players on the East roster, Bryce Grebe (Melstone) and Hunter Sharbono (Fairview), will be joining Montana State's roster after this all-star game. The Hi-Line is also well represented as the 6-Man state champion Big Sandy Pioneers have Braydon Cline and Kody Strutz playing wide receiver, as well as 8-Man standouts Garrett Metrione (Belt) and Tyler Schoen (Chinook). Colin Avance of Culbertson is the other 8-Man player on the East roster.

"11-Man is definitely different," Lear said. "We are trying to help them out, but they have picked it up pretty quickly. You have kids that have never been in a three-point stance before and you have them in a three-point stance. They have gelled well. We've got a few studs for sure."

Lear has spent part of the week getting to know some of his players, yet with five Lewistown Eagles on the East roster, there are plenty of familiar faces too.

"During the season, you prep all year to be your best and to win a state championship, but it's just stressful. You don't really get to just take in the moment," Lear said. "All of a sudden you win it and you're celebrating with everybody and it doesn't really sink in until that Monday when you don't have practice. So what I've been taking in this week is just enjoying the opportunity with them and enjoying this all a little more."

"Ultimately, you want to win the football game," he added. "And the boys will be prepared. But this is a pretty special game. It's an honor obviously to be selected as coaches and for these players and you're just trying to soak it all in."

And the week wouldn't be complete without a little friendly ribbing as Lear said he's jokingly referred to the five Lewistown alums on the East roster (Gage Norslien, Royce Robinson, Matthew Golik, Jett Boyce and Travis McAlpin) as "has beens."

"The team that's coming back next year (at Lewistown) we went to a little Hi-Line mixer with a few teams," Lear said. "These seniors, going to be college freshman, were still lifting and doing workouts together — they walked in the locker room as we were heading out to practice and I called them has beens. They didn't like that very much, so that's been our joke this week."

All joking aside, it's been a memorable week for Lear, who has also been reunited with some of his old coaches and teammates from Montana State-Northern where Lear played quarterback.

Lear was a standout multi-sport athlete at Fairfield before playing quarterback and setting numerous records for the Lights, including the single-game records for total yards (606), passing yards (532) and passing touchdowns (7).

Former Lights alums joining him on the East coaching staff this week are Jake Eldridge, Darold Debolt, and Hunter Chandler, who is the head coach at Gallatin. Eldridge is the head coach at Havre High, where Debolt serves as one of his assistants. Matt Ventresca, a Lewistown assistant that went to Carroll is also on staff, along with Belt head coach Matt Triplett.

"We have been joking around all week about the Northern and Carroll ties," Lear said. "It's pretty special to get back with these guys and share stories from back in college."

There is plenty of fun to be had during Shrine week and there are lots of festivities leading up to the game on Friday and Saturday in Butte.

Yet, the objective for the East team is clear — end a two-game losing streak.

"The big thing about it, is that you're playing for something bigger than yourself," Lear said. "They understand that and that's the No. 1 thing. These players and coaches are also competitive. I think we have taken the right approach of having fun and enjoying the week, but also understanding, we want to win the game on Saturday."

The Montana East-West Shrine game kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.