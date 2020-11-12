BILLINGS — The feeling gnawed at Eli Aby and his Laurel teammates.
Last November, Aby and the Locomotives walked off the field for the final time the victims of a humbling 35-7 loss to Miles City in the Class A football championship game. They found themselves in an early three-touchdown hole and couldn’t dig their way out.
Thinking back, Aby, Laurel’s standout senior quarterback, described that day as “horrible.”
But hope springs eternal.
On Saturday Laurel gets its shot at redemption when it makes a return appearance in the state title game. The Locomotives (7-1) will face longtime rival Billings Central (7-0), with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lockwood Stadium.
“We didn’t play the way we wanted to and it was just the worst feeling you could have,” Aby said of last year’s ending versus Miles City. “But all of us that were coming back this year knew we’d get another shot at it, and that we’d be a year older and we’d be a lot better.
“We all worked hard to get back to this point.”
Winners of five straight games, the No. 4-ranked Locomotives seem to be playing their best football at just the right time. They proved it again last week with a 28-21 semifinal road win over top-ranked Hamilton.
Aby accounted for three touchdowns during a physical contest, none bigger than his 7-yard run at the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Defensively, Laurel stuffed Hamilton on a fourth-down play on the ensuing drive, then was able to bleed the clock thanks to a crucial fourth-down conversion by running back Beau Dantic.
“It was probably one of the better games I’ve been involved with,” said 19th-year Laurel coach Mike Ludwig. “It was a pretty mistake-free football game for us. I definitely feel like our kids were ready. It definitely was our best football game of the season.”
“I think we’ve been playing some pretty good football,” added James Ochs, a senior linebacker and running back. “Some of our best football so far.”
Aby, who Ludwig said is like a coach on the field, has been Laurel’s offensive catalyst through eight games. The Montana State-bound Aby has thrown for just shy of 1,300 yards with 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.
During its five-game winning streak, Laurel is averaging 38.2 points per game.
Jack Waddell continues to be a major threat in the passing game with 11 touchdown receptions and an average of 19.3 yards per catch. Dantic and Ochs have combined for 769 rushing yards.
Defensively, the Locomotives are giving up less than 10 points per game and have forced 15 turnovers.
The upward trends paint a clear picture.
“We’ve stopped making a lot of the mistakes we made earlier in the season and everybody’s just in a good state of mind right now,” Aby said.
There is certainly a measure of added intrigue considering the championship game will pit age-old combatants head-to-head.
Laurel and Central are the longest-standing rivals in Yellowstone County. The teams have played each other 74 times on the gridiron since the first matchup in 1951. The Rams lead the all-time series 56-17-1, and have a 3-1 edge in playoff meetings.
Still, the programs have never officially met in a football title game (Central was crowned state champions in 1956 after tying Laurel 20-20 in the season finale that year). That fact provides a different dimension to this meeting.
The No. 2-ranked Rams won the regular-season matchup earlier this season by a 28-14 score, a game Ludwig said didn't represent his team's best showing.
“We’re looking forward to it. We’re looking forward to playing better than we did the last time,” Ludwig said. “We get a second chance, and you don’t always get that.
“That game kind of stung and kind of hurt, and it was a hard loss to take. Our players and our coaches are really looking forward to the opportunity to get another chance to kind of redeem ourselves.”
Beyond that, Laurel is making its fourth all-time appearance in the state championship game, having won titles in 1999 and 2002, which was Ludwig’s first year as head coach.
Aby said Laurel isn’t focused on who this week’s opponent is, only on the task at hand.
“We’re not really thinking about that too much,” Aby said Wednesday. “We’re just worried about doing what we can do to get ready and not get overly amped up this early in the week. We’re taking it day by day and getting ourselves ready as we go.”
“This is what you work so hard for,” Ludwig added. “There’s a prize at the end and you want to try to get there, to get to the final game and have a chance to win it.”
