BILLINGS — The Billings West football team used its first-round bye in the Class AA playoffs to get back to basics.
Football 101, coach Rob Stanton said.
“I think at this stage of the game, everybody is a talented football team and anybody can beat anybody,” Stanton said earlier this week as he prepared for another Golden Bears’ practice. “If you commit penalties and you don’t execute your schemes and you don’t block or tackle, you’re going to be in trouble.”
The second-ranked Bears have faced little trouble since opening the season with a 22-19 loss at defending state champ and top-ranked Missoula Sentinel.
West has won eight in a row since, outscoring its opponents 337-40 in the process. But there have been high-penalty games (10 in a win over Belgrade) and some unfocused stretches, things the Bears have gotten away with simply by being the superior team over most opponents.
In facing No. 5 Helena Capital (6-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in the quarterfinals, the Bears may be going up against a team that won’t let them get away with such mistakes.
Yes, the Bears handled the Bruins 28-0 earlier this season. But Capital’s defensive line and linebackers were a force, hounding West quarterback Isaiah Claunch much of the night and sacking him four times.
The Bears eventually got control of the line of scrimmage, and running back Michael DeLeon finished the game with 184 rushing yards on 28 carries. Still, the game was tight — 10-0 — going into the fourth quarter before the Bears finally used some of their patented big plays to score 18 points in the final 10 minutes.
Stanton’s not so sure his Bears can get away with a slow-start performance like that again, particularly with Capital coming off an easy 45-7 win over Great Falls CMR last week.
A few of the West coaches and players gathered last Friday night to watch a stream of the game, and Stanton came away impressed with improvements the Bruins showed from the last time he saw them.
On their side, the Bears defense continues to be one of the toughest units in the state to crack. They’ve shut out four opponents and held two others to three points, and even if the offense has its speed bumps, the Bears are still averaging 39.5 points per game.
Friday marks the third consecutive season that the Bruins and Bears will cross paths in the quarterfinals. West has won both times, 49-7 last year and 48-27 in 2019, but that doesn’t give Stanton any comfort.
“They may do something that we’re not expecting or they may do something that they have never shown, it’s just never comforting this time of year,” he said. “Traditionally, it’s always been a very good matchup between West and Capital. I think Friday night will be no different.”
Panthers play with heavy hearts
It figures to be an emotional scene Saturday in Park City when the Panthers host Scobey in the quarterfinals of the 8-Man playoffs.
Park City players lost a fellow student, teammate and friend this week when sophomore receiver and linebacker Jed Hoffman passed away a week after collapsing on the field during practice.
Hoffman, 15, fell to the turf on Oct. 26 while suffering from what coach Mark Rathbun said was seizure-like activity. Rathbun said he and an assistant coach initiated CPR and Hoffman was transported to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent Healthcare. Hoffman died Monday when he was removed from a ventilator, Park City Superintendent Dan Grabowska said.
Hoffman’s funeral, according to a letter written by Grabowska and posted to social media, is Monday at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel in Billings.
Park City is 8-1 and the No. 1 seed from the 8-Man South. The Panthers beat Alberton-Superior at home last week 60-40 while Hoffman was in the hospital.
Scobey, 7-1 and the No. 3 seed from the East, defeated Simms 60-24 on the road last week.
Locos, Broncs not strangers
With an 8-0 regular season, Laurel earned a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the Class A playoffs. Not a bad way for the Locomotives to set out defending their state title.
Laurel, the No. 1 overall seed, had a bye last week but will be back on the field Saturday at 1 p.m. with a quarterfinal matchup against Frenchtown, the No. 6 seed from the West, which knocked off Whitefish 24-13 in the first round.
This was the Locomotives’ first undefeated regular season since 1999.
“We’re very fortunate to be in this position. We’re happy not to travel. It makes life simpler and easier,” Laurel coach Mike Ludwig said. “Reflecting on the season, I’m proud of our kids and the way that we played. We had some blowout games, we had some tight games, and we found a way to win. And they were rewarded for it.”
Laurel and Frenchtown (7-3) aren’t strangers. Saturday’s game is a rematch from last year’s quarterfinals, when the Locomotives outlasted the Broncs 35-13 at home. Frenchtown, which has won five in a row, avenged an earlier season loss to Whitefish last week and has its sights on doing something similar on Saturday.
“They’re coming in with some momentum. That was a redemption win for them,” Ludwig said. “I know they’re riding pretty high right now and they’re probably looking at our game from last year and want to do the same thing to us.”
Top skill players will be featured in this contest: Laurel QB Kyson Moran has thrown 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while running back Beau Dantic is one of Class A’s top running backs. Frenchtown showcases a stellar runner in Peyton Hicks. Wideout Devin Shelton (9 TDs) is a tough matchup for any defense.
Beasts from the East
In Class A, all five playoff teams from the Eastern division are still alive: No. 1 Laurel, No. 2 Lewistown, No. 3 Billings Central, No. 4 Sidney and No. 5 Miles City.
Sidney (5-5) and Lewistown (7-1) are matched up in the quarterfinal battle of Eagles on Saturday, a rematch of a Sept. 24 game won by Lewistown 37-7. Sidney comes in having won three straight, including a 17-14 victory over Dillon in the first round last week. Lewistown has won four in a row.
Central (7-2) is coming off a 54-12 win over Libby in the first round. The Rams travel to unbeaten Polson (10-0). It will be the third playoff matchup between the teams all-time. Central won both previous meetings, 13-7 in 2004 and 35-34 in 2016.
Miles City (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 21-20 road playoff win last week over Columbia Falls. The Cowboys have been without top running back Dalton Tvedt since he suffered a knee injury on Oct. 8. Miles City faces a tough road test this week at Hamilton (8-0), a team that has been on the shortlist of favorites to win the state title since the preseason.
