BILLINGS — In its history, Bridger has played for only one state football championship, and that was in 2017 when it lost to Westby-Grenora in the 6-Man title game.
Though that season ranks as perhaps the best in program history, the Scouts, at 7-1, have put together a solid stretch this year, too. As the playoffs get started across Montana this weekend, Bridger looks to continue its winning ways and make another run through the postseason.
“This season has to be in the top five football groups that we’ve had come out of Bridger,” said first-year coach Jim Goltz.
The Scouts advanced to the quarterfinals last year.
The Scouts, the No. 2 seed from the South, begin this year’s 6-Man playoffs on Saturday with a home game against 4-5 Valier, the No. 3 seed from the North. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.
Bridger began the season with a pair of close victories, first a 34-32 win over Meeteetse, Wyoming, and a 60-58 triumph over Richey-Lambert the following week. That, Goltz said, helped harden the Scouts for the remainder of the season.
Last week Bridger fended off Custer-Hysham-Melstone 52-44, a game in which freshman Gage Goltz subbed for primary tailback Rod Zentner and ran for 191 yards and six touchdowns.
But the Scouts also have their fair share of veterans, including Zentner, quarterback Chance Goltz, who has thrown for 1,293 yards and 20 touchdowns, and pass-catchers Lucius Payovich and Baylor Pospisil. Pospisil has team highs of 31 catches, 446 yards and 10 TDs.
“We have seven seniors, so we’ve had some great leadership throughout the year,” Jim Goltz said. “To start out the season we had two very good nonconference opponents and gutted out a couple wins, and I think that really helped us get through last Friday night’s Custer-Hysham-Melstone game. They were ready for us, but we fought through some adversity and came out of there with a win.”
Bridger’s only loss was a 30-26 setback against Shields Valley two weeks ago. Overall, the Scouts have outscored opponents 371-201.
If Bridger advances past Valier, it will most likely face a daunting second-round test against undefeated reigning 6-Man champion Froid-Lake, which has looked poised for a repeat all year.
“You look at what they’re returning, and the (Mason) Dethman kid is an outstanding player,” Goltz said of the Redhawks. “They played Shields on the road and beat them, they hosted Power-Dutton-Brady, who is the North winner, and they beat up on them.
“They’re No. 1 until somebody knocks them off.”
Cougs on the run
In what was a fairly drastic change, Class B Columbus revamped its offense this season by switching from a spread passing scheme to a run-heavy wishbone strategy. It paid off.
The Cougars (7-1) enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the South having run wild against opponents to the tune of 275.4 yards per game and 30 rushing touchdowns. Running backs Trey Johannes and Cooper Cook have each run for more than 600 yards and combined for 21 TDs.
Quarterback Cade Meier hasn’t thrown much, but he’s been effective. Meier has 666 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and is yet to throw an interception.
Columbus coach Blake Hoge explained the change in offensive philosophy this way:
“We were kind of going back to the drawing board and trying to figure out how we were going to put this together,” Hoge said. “They’re strong kids, they’re just undersized. What scheme would go with it? Do we commit full-time to the spread or do we do something else to distribute the ball?
“Trey’s not huge and Cooper is our 130-pound wrestler and Weston Timberman is another wrestler. They’re all small guys. So we came up with running some wishbone stuff. We tried it early in the season and our guys loved it. We developed it and went from there.”
One player who has adapted is standout receiver Colby Martinez. Martinez hasn’t caught as many passes as he has in the past, but his presence alone draws double- and sometimes triple-teams from the defense. That opens up more room for the ground game.
“He’s kind of accepted that role with gusto,” Hoge said. “It’s a team-first mentality and he’s bought in.”
Columbus opens the playoffs Saturday at home against 4-4 Baker, the No. 3 seed from the East, at 3 p.m.
‘Win The Day’ for Dylan
Lewistown, by virtue of a 7-1 record and a second-place finish in the East, has a first-round bye this week in the Class A playoffs. Coach Derek Lear said the bye “couldn’t have come at a better time.”
The Eagles lost teammate Dylan Morris, a 330-pound lineman who died in a single-vehicle wreck on Sunday, Oct. 17, near Moore. Two days earlier, Lewistown beat Billings Central for the first time since 1986 to take a leap in the Class A rankings.
Last week, without their fallen teammate, the Eagles gutted out a 7-0 win over Miles City to clinch a postseason bye. But it wasn’t easy.
“I am proud of how resilient these boys have been all season long,” Lear said. “The effort they gave all last week and Friday night is an example of that. They left every ounce of energy they had out on the field and somehow, some way found a way to win.”
The team has used a “Win The Day” mentality this season, and will continue to do so in Morris’ memory. The Eagles will play the second-highest remaining seed in next week’s quarterfinals.
“This past week was a tough, emotional week for us all,” Lear said. “The thing that was repeated by everyone last week was, the best way to honor Dylan is to live every day to its fullest and Win The Day like Dylan did.”
