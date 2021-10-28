Helena High's Kaden Huot experienced a crosstown victory for the first time as a starting quarterback and now he's looking to do the same in the Class AA playoffs Friday night.
Huot is no stranger to playoff games. He's played in two. But he's never started the postseason feeling healthy, something that will change Friday night as the Bengals host Bozeman Gallatin (Vigilante Stadium, 7 pm).
"Last year, we were there on a Thursday just struggling to get him ready," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "So it's good that we aren't in that position and trying to get guys healthy. We are just excited to play more football."
A bye week would have been nice but since Helena High finished third in the final Western AA standings, it will have to settle for a home playoff game, which is just fine with the Bengals.
"I don't really like the bye week," Huot said. "It takes away our momentum and gets us out of our rhythm. I like playing every Friday and I'm glad we're playing this week."
Huot who set a new record for single-season touchdown passes at Helena High with 23, also said he and his fellow seniors were excited for the postseason, as well as another shot on their home field.
"It should be fun to play at (Vigilante) one more time," Huot said. "We probably will have to play on the road after that, but it should be fun."
Thanks to 571 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, Huot has 30 total scores, as well as 1,915 passing yards. His top target has been Chase McGurran, another senior who has 48 receptions for 703 yards and nine touchdowns.
McGurran also leads the way for a defense with impact players all over the field. McGurran has three interceptions, which is second on the team to Colter Petre who has five. Forrest Suero who had three sacks against Capital is now up to 10, while Marcus Evans is over 100 tackles too.
Suero also has 23 hurries and Tim Tamol also has eight sacks and seven pressures. Blocking Helena's front seven will be a challenge for Gallatin (4-5, 2-5) which is playing well having shut out two of its last three opponents (Skyview, Belgrade) in between a 38-35 loss to Bozeman.
Gallatin has played two quarterbacks this season but it's been Garrett Dahlke of late who has thrown for 300 yards twice this month and has 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.
The Raptors average 230 yards through air per game but just 97 on the ground. Defensively, Gallatin allows 20.8 points per game and as a team, it has an average point differential of 8.5 points.
"I'm excited for our guys to get another game in," Evans said. "We are getting better every week and I like where we're at."
Capital at CMR 3 p.m.
Helena Capital (5-4, 4-3) and CMR (5-4, 4-3) are in similar boats. Each program ended the regular season on a losing streak as the Bruins lost two in a row, while the Rustlers dropped their last three.
CMR was 5-1 before losing to Bozeman, Billings Senior and Great Falls High. Capital lost to Missoula Sentinel and Helena the past two weeks, which dropped the Bruins from a potential No. 2 seed to a No. 5 in the West which means a road game.
Great Falls High will be hosting Missoula Big Sky Friday night, yet in the first playoff doubleheader at Memorial Stadium history, the Bruins and Rustlers will play first, which is fine with Capital's head coach Kyle Mihelish.
"We are excited," he said. "After taking those two big losses, our practice Monday was probably the best practice we have had in some time. I think we'll be ok (early start). We are wired for football at 3 p.m. (practice) so we just have to adjust our times a little bit. I like playing on the road and everyone is 0-0."
Capital could use a fresh start, especially on offense after scoring just seven points the last two weeks. In the Bruins four losses, they have scored just seven points total, meaning it's been feast or famine.
"Our offensive line really needs to step up," Mihelish said. "We have really challenged them this week. We have to be able to run the ball and stop the run. Then we can get the pass rush going and we have been tough to beat when we've been able to do that."
Dylan Graham and Luke Sullivan combined for over 1,100 yards on the ground. Capital has played both Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom at quarterback. Regardless, both Tom Carter and Eric Cockhill are both are at 300 yards receiving.
CMR is led by quarterback Cole Taylor who has 1,866 yards passing and 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. Running back Jackson Simonson is also a focal point and he averaged 100 yards per game during the season.
The Rustlers will have to deal with the Capital defensive line led by Talon Marsh (15 sacks) and Henry Gross (nine sacks), as well as Mason Greene who has four interceptions and eight pass breakups in the secondary.
"CMR is a really solid football team," Mihelish said. "So it's going to take a really good effort by us to get it done."
Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round. Also regular-season passes are not honored for playoff games. Tickets will be sold and are $7 for adults and $6 for students.
