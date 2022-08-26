BUTTE — The Pirates had too much firepower Friday night as Polson defeated the Butte Central Maroons 49-14 at Naranche Stadium in Butte.
Because of a transformer issue with the light standards at Alumni Coliseum, which acts as the Maroons' home field, the decision to move the game to Naranche was made on Tuesday.
The Maroons kept the game at a respectable margin for a while after a slow start, but couldn't get timely stops to keep the game within striking distance and the Pirates eventually pulled away.
The Pirates opened the scoring with an 8-yard TD run by Wilson with 9:28 to go in the first quarter which put Polson up 7-0. The Pirates struck again less than four minutes later as Wilson dropped in a 17-yard touchdown to Dawson Dumont, giving the Pirates a 14-0 lead.
Polson tacked on another score early in the second quarter as Wilson completed a 20-yard TD pass to Owen McElwee, and the Pirates led 21-0.
After that, Central was able to trade scores with the Pirates. Jack Keeley found Eric Loos for a 9-yard score, cutting into the Pirates lead 21-7 with 7:35 to play before the half.
Polson answered early in the third with another Wilson TD pass, his third of the game and fourth total. This one went for 10 yards to Brock Henriksen.
With 8:33 left in the third quarter, Keeley found Loos again. This time it was a 24-yard pitch and catch as Keeley was rolling right when he found his tight end.
Wilson came right back with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Tia Mercer to put Polson back up 35-14.
The Pirates tacked a pair of late touchdowns. The first came at the 7:16 mark of the fourth when Wilson hit Keyen Nash for a 30-yard strike to give Polson a 42-14 advantage. Finally, an 85-yard TD run by Nash made it 49-14 Pirates.
Jarrett Wilson went 20-of-39 passing for 262 yards and four touchdowns to go with 209 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns on the ground. Nash added 119 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
“We put a lot on Jarrett (Wilson) on offense,” Polson head coach Kaden Glinsmann said. “Reflecting back the beginning of the season last year, even with a bunch of returners at receiver, we didn’t click very well. Tonight, we didn’t click very well. But, we can reflect back on tonight and the timing with come.”
“Jarrett a decent job extending plays,” Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. “Our secondary did a good job down field to allow him that kind of time. We did have a good stretch in the second and third quarter, and our defense got some moment. He’s a great high school football player.”
Keeley went 20-of-39 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and tossed three interceptions for Central. All three interceptions were made by Polson’s Trent Wilson.
Kyle Holter led the Maroons with 141 yards on eight receptions. Loos added six catches for 69 yards.
“I thought we did some real good things on both sides of the ball,” Peoples said. “Offensively, we didn’t finish a few drives. We were in the red zone at least three times and didn’t get points. We have to find a way to finish drives. Especially against a team like Polson that will put up a lot of points.”
Butte Central will take on Browning next Friday at Bob Green Field at Montana Tech.
Polson will host Stevensville next Friday.
