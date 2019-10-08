BILLINGS — The Poplar football team has forfeited its nonconference road game against Huntley Project, Poplar coach Joe Hammar told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
The Class B game was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Worden.
The Indians (1-4) were down to 15 players in last week's 55-6 loss to Red Lodge because of injuries, suspensions and poor grades, per Hammar. They will be ready for next week's home game against Baker, he said.
Poplar is playing its first varsity season since 2016.
Project does not plan to reschedule Friday's game with another opponent, per coach Jay Santy. The Red Devils (4-2), the No. 9-ranked Class B team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, already had a bye scheduled for next week, so they will get two weeks off before their season finale at Eastern B foe Roundup on Oct. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.