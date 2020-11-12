FLORENCE — “I want you to take that safety and run him all the way back to Choteau.”
Pat Duchien Sr. wove that moment of lightheartedness into the seriousness of coaching as he spoke to one of his wide receivers during pre-practice drills on a snow-covered field Wednesday. Pat Duchien Jr. then operated the play time after time until it was to the liking of his coach, who’s also his father.
Pat Sr. is the college quarterback-turned-head coach and largely the brains behind the offense. Pat Jr. is the current quarterback, pulling the levers for the No. 2 team in the state.
“We’ve kind of had that yin and yang since he was 3 and I put a golf club in his hands and taught him how to swing,” Pat Sr. said as the Falcons warmed up ahead of their Class B semifinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairfield.
It’s not a normal sight for drivers on U.S. Route 93 to see Florence football players practicing this late in the year as they speed alongside the east sideline of the football field in the town of about 600 people just 25 minutes south of Missoula.
The Falcons are making their first trip to the semifinals in 24 years and just their second in the previous 40 seasons. It’s been a revival for the football-starved town, and it’s been powered by the father-son duo that’s helping to propel this generation of Falcons to new heights.
“We know it’s been a long time. We’re pretty excited,” Pat Jr. said. “I think it makes it pretty special being able to be out here and make the run to the playoffs with my dad right there.”
Double dose of Pat
Pat Sr. developed his offensive philosophy over the years from his time playing quarterback in high school in Oregon and at Montana Western in the late 1990s.
It also came about from his time coaching, coming to Florence in 2012 and serving as passing game coordinator, quarterbacks and receivers coach, and offensive coordinator before he took over as head coach in 2017.
He’s incorporated input from offensive coordinator Quinn Chamberlain, who played at Western in the mid-2010s.
“He brings a lot of their stuff that he ran when he was down there and worked it in with some of the stuff that I’m familiar with when I was playing in the early days of Moses,” Pat Sr. said.
His vision for the offense has been creating a passing and running outfit with a 55-45% balance to keep teams guessing. He’s ran the same offense over the years, including last year, yet Florence has made the leap to 8-1 this year after going 17-12 over his first three seasons. They've upped their record each year, going 7-3 last year and hosting their first home playoff game since 1996 with Colby Kohlman under center.
Operating the offense now is first-year starter Pat Jr., who stands at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. The sophomore’s 215.4 passing yards per game rank first in Class B and fifth in the state, and his 26 passing scores (compared to nine interceptions) are first in the class and second in the state, according to stats submitted on MaxPreps.
While it’s his first year as a starter, it’s not his first year in the system. He’s played in it over the past handful of years after Pat Sr. implemented his offense in the middle school and junior varsity ranks when he took over as head coach, creating a feeder system where players are well versed in the offensive style by the time they make it to varsity.
“We’ve ran pretty much the same offense we have this year,” Pat Jr. said. “Just coming in being the new person at quarterback, I didn’t know how it was going to feel controlling everything, but I knew I had great athletes around me. So, to be able get all this done, it feels pretty good.”
Balancing act
Pat Sr. has coached Pat Jr. over the years, early on in Missoula Youth Football, basketball or baseball, even if it wasn’t always as the head coach. Still, they’ve had a player-coach relationship and have tried to keep it separate from their father-son relationship.
This year is different with Pat Jr. in the most high-profile position on the varsity football team, and Pat Sr. admits he’s toughest on his son during practice. There’s no coddling, and while that could create its own trials and tribulations, Pat Jr. has found a positive in it.
“I like it because it challenges me a lot more with him,” Pat Jr. said. “He’s hard on me, so I think that helps me improve a lot, too.”
Pat Sr. credits his son’s ability to handle the hard coaching and to separate it when they head home because of his intelligence, which Pat Sr. said comes from Pat Jr.’s mother, Florence volleyball coach Christy Duchien.
The smarts translate on the field, where Pat Jr. understands concepts and can go through his check downs while being athletic enough to run the offense. He’s able to provide input on what he’s seeing to make suggestions, which has come earlier in his career than Pat Sr. expected.
There’s still football talk when they leave the field, as there has been for years. Learning to balance that and find an equilibrium has been key.
“I get on him probably more than anybody else on the team,” Pat Sr. conceded. “He gets the brunt of it. We try to make sure we still have that love when we walk off the field and say, ‘OK, it’s dad-and-son time now.’”
Full cupboard
It’s not just the Pat & Pat Show that has the Falcons reaching new altitudes.
They boost such a bevy of receivers that they can still roll in subs when they’re in their five-wide formations. Duchien’s top targets have been Blake Shoupe, Levi Posey and Luke Maki, all juniors who’ve been starting since they were freshmen. Shoupe leads the team with 643 receiving yards, Posey has 406 and Maki is at 293.
“It’s definitely a fun offense to play in,” said senior wide receiver Cadence Waller, who’s also a first-year starting cornerback. “A lot of passing, which is great and makes it lots of fun. As a receiver, you see a lot more action out there instead of just blocking the whole time. You’ve got to be ready at any time to get the ball.”
In trying to strike a balance, the Falcons' ground game is led by running back Tristan Pyette, who has 478 rushing yards to pace the team and is fourth with 186 receiving yards. Pat Jr. is able to get out and run on his own, ranking second with 312 rushing yards.
“One thing that we haven’t had in the past,” Pat Sr. began, “is somebody able at quarterback to actually run the RPO, to read the defense and know if he’s giving it to the running back or if he’s going to pull off and throw the hitch or the bubble or whatever it is.”
Pat Jr. has gotten more comfortable running the RPO but is still wanting to improve his presence in the pocket. A self-described “stats guy,” he feels staying in the pocket will help him improve his completion percentage, at 59.9%.
In front of him, he feels he has a strong offensive line, coached by assistant Tono Lippy, in their zone blocking scheme. That's helped them put together quick strikes or lengthy drives, outscoring their opponents 286-90.
“We like to make sure we do things the right way and still get the ball moving down the field,” Pat Jr. said.
Not done yet
Florence football coach Pat Sr. felt he had a special team coming into the season.
That’s why the Falcons scheduled a challenging non-conference schedule. They nearly knocked off Manhattan, falling in overtime to the Southern B champ that’s still undefeated and the No. 1 team in the state.
They were going to play Eastern B champion Red Lodge in Bozeman but had the game canceled by Gallatin County. That would’ve been a good measuring stick for this week because Red Lodge is the only team to beat Northern B champ Fairfield (7-1), led by first-year coach Greg Misner, who took over for longtime leader Les Meyer.
“Our guys have put in so much sweat equity into the summer and into the offseason that’s it’s not a huge surprise for them to be here,” Pat Sr. said. “It’s excitement but not a huge surprise. We’ve had a bit of a feeling of confidence this year.”
It’s the Falcons’ first trip to the state semifinals since 1996 and just their second appearance as a Class B team, having moved up in 1981 after finishing as the Class C 8-Man runner-up in 1980. Their only state championship in school history came in 1977 as an 8-Man team.
They don’t want their season to end now, so they’ve tried to make sure they’re unaffected by the pandemic, already having to quarantine for two weeks right before their postseason opener.
Should they win Saturday, they’ll host the state championship game no matter the opponent.
“We didn’t just come this far to be done,” Pat Jr. said. “We want to keep moving on, so we’re going to keep working hard to go up to Fairfield and get that win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.