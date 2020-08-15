MISSOULA — Growing up playing and being around 11-man football, the 8-man game is going to take some time to get used to for new Arlee head football coach Quinn Huisman.
But the Minnesotan is putting in the work as he and his team prepare for the start of the season. Hours upon hours of film have helped the new Arlee High School math teacher catch up to what’s expected and so has his staff, including longtime assistant coach Ryan Landolfi.
It will be a change and a challenge, but Huisman is looking forward to the opportunity.
“As my kids will see in the classroom and out on the field, I’m a high-energy guy,” Husiman said. “I’m very passionate about what I do. Teaching first, coaching second and being there for the kids over everything else.”
From Blue Earth, Minnesota, Huisman was not always setting out to be a teacher or coach. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in environmental engineering.
He enjoyed parts of that experience, but it was not living up to all of his expectations. So he began looking for a place to pursue teaching and settled on the University of Montana.
Loving how active and outdoor-inclined people from this region are, he wanted to stay in the area. After the degree from UM and time spent student-teaching at Ronan, a job in Arlee opened up and Huisman jumped at the opportunity.
“My parents were both teachers, my godparents, my grandparents, everybody,” Huisman said. “So I figured, well, let’s give it a try … I fell in love with it.”
Huisman knows he has a lot to learn and wants his team to function with his players in positions of leadership. Arlee is only getting its official practices going this week, like most Montana high schools, so he is still learning a lot about his team.
While weight workouts over the summer did become a solid draw for student-athletes, he is well aware many of his players had to work.
Like anything, there will be growing pains, but he is already seeing small things that give him hope success is in the cards for his program.
“During our social distanced breakdown after practice, you know, they looked at me to break them down and I’m like, ‘Nope, no, seniors this is your season, this is your team, take the lead,’ Huisman said. “And the first words our of their mouths were about respecting each other on the team, and being a team in more aspects than just being on the field.
“That was super awesome to hear.”
Colt Crawford and Noah Coulson are both players who Huisman mentioned as big-time contributors this year. Both are seniors for the Warriors.
An overall young team, Husiman will need his younger players to step up as well, but is excited by a large group of underclassmen.
From a defensive background, he is also learning that offense and being able to score is going to win a lot of football games. Like many parts, it will be a new challenge, but one he is ready to take head on.
“It’s their team at the end of the day,” Huisman said. “When they’re on the field on Friday, we’re going to expect the leaders to be our seniors, or the other guys that step up this year, to help take charge out there.”
