BUTTE — Rafe Longin left his mark on this one.
The Great Falls standout amassed three rushing touchdowns, a kickoff return TD and an interception during the Bison's 41-17 over the visiting Butte Bulldogs on Friday night in Great Falls.
There was a sequence of drives between the two games that swung the game toward Great Falls during the third quarter.
After missing 32-yard field goal, the Bison took that 21-17 advantage into the half.
Out of the break, the Bulldogs failed to capitalize after turning the Bison over on downs at the Great Falls 25. Following the defensive stand, Butte gave the ball back thanks to its own turnover on downs.
Still ahead 21-17 late in the third, Longin picked off Bulldogs QB Jace Stenson and returned it to the Butte 7-yard line. The Bison extended the lead to 28-17 on another Longin TD. This one, his third of the game, came on a handoff from about 4 yards out.
Reed Harris scored his second TD of the game early in the fourth. The Boston College commit took an end-around 88 yards to pay dirt and gave Great Falls a 34-17 lead with 10:51 to play.
After the Bison turned Butte over on downs again, Longin scored his fourth touchdown of the game by running it in from 33 yards out. That gave Great Falls a 41-17 lead with 8:48 to play and iced the game if it wasn't already.
Butte opened the scoring with a field goal to go up 3-0. Great Falls fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Bulldogs hopped on it. Trey Hansen eventually punched it in from a yard out to take a 10-0 lead.
The Bison answered back early in the second with a rushing touchdown by Longin to make it a 10-7 ballgame.
Stenson found Rueso Battermann for a 65-yard catch and run for another Bulldogs touchdown, stretching the lead back to 17-7 with 9:34 left in the first half.
Then it was Longin with another answer for Great Falls. This time he ran back a kickoff to pull the Bison back to within three at 17-14.
Following a Wyatt DeVoss strip sack on Stenson, the Bison were able to hop on the loose ball. On the first play after the recovery, Platt found Harris running open down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown and Great Falls took a 21-17 lead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.