GREAT FALLS – When Rafe Longin fumbled the football away the first time he touched the pigskin Friday night, the versatile Great Falls High senior wasn’t sure if that was a bad omen.
Or not.
Turns out, Longin’s miscue on a kickoff return late in the first quarter paved the way for a Butte High touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead before the Bison even ran an offensive play. But the bobble seemed to make Longin concentrate even harder the rest of the game, as he made big plays on offense, defense and special teams to spark Great Falls to a 41-17 romp at Memorial Stadium in the final non-conference clash for both the Bison (2-0) and Bulldogs (1-1).
“I knew I messed up that first return, but I knew I would have other chances,” said Longin, who clearly made the most of those chances.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder scored three rushing touchdowns, and added another TD on a scintillating 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter that cut the Bison deficit to 17-14. He finished with 115 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
Longin, playing safety, also made the defensive play of the game when he intercepted Jace Stenson’s pass and returned it 72 yards late in the third quarter. That set up his third score, a 2-yard run that gave GFH a 28-17 lead.
The Bison added two more touchdowns down the stretch, an 88-yard reverse by do-everything athlete Reed Harris and a 35-yard dash by Longin after the Bison stopped Butte on a fourth-down run by Stenson.
Harris and Longin accounted for all six Great Falls TDs, with Harris – playing mostly at wide receiver – hauled in a perfect 38-yard bomb from senior quarterback Ashton Platt to give the Bison the lead for good at 21-17.
Amazingly, the Bison scored their 21 points in the first half on just 17 plays from scrimmage, while Butte ran off 34 plays.
“My hat is off to Great Falls High,” said Butte coach Arie Grey. “What they did best was rally back from that lead we had (10-0) and stick with their game plan. They had a lot of big plays, and they’ve got good players.
“But that’s what these non-conference games are for … we’ll be a better team tomorrow,” said Grey.
Stenson and wide receiver Cameron Gurnsey provided most of the Butte offense, hooking up 10 times for 122 yards. Stenson also found wideout Russo Batterman for a 66-yard scoring play, and Trey Hansen scored the other TD on a 1-yard run. Kaleb Paddock also kicked a 24-yard field goal for the game’s first points to cap a 21=play, 73-yard drive.
Platt, playing in his first varsity season, also ran for 34 yards and didn’t commit a turnover.
“Rafe obviously had a good game running the ball but Platt was very steady and kept us in positive plays,” said GFH rookie coach Coda Tshida.
“I was a little concerned about scoring points so fast, because our defense had to get right back on the field. But we’re only using one lineman both ways so they got some rest.”
Tshida used Harris sparingly on offense, but he finished with four catches for 66 yards as well as his 88-yard TD dash. He also had two sacks from his linebacker spot on defense and punted the ball well.
“Last year (when Harris played mostly quarterback) we used him only four games on defense,” said Tshida. “We’re a much better football team this year with him making plays on defense, too.”
The 6-5, 215-pound Harris has made an oral commitment to play NCAA Division I football at Boston College, most likely as a receiver.
