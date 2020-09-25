LAUREL — The Billings Central football team earned a wire-to-wire 28-14 win over Eastern A rival Laurel on Friday night at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Central senior quarterback Marcus Wittman rushed for a touchdown and threw for two — an 18-yarder to Junior Brackenridge and a 12-yarder to Regan LaFontaine. Derek Damjanovich scored the final touchdown on a four-yard run.

Jaxon Wittmayer and James Ochs rushed for both of Laurel's TDs.

Central, which is No. 5 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, improved to 3-0. No. 3 Laurel (2-1) beat Central 33-0 last season to snap a 17-year, 19-game losing streak to the Rams.

