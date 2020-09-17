RED LODGE — Sidle up next to Red Lodge’s Elijah Reynolds and you’ll get the picture real quick.
At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Reynolds is a physical specimen who looks as though he’s already spent a couple years maturing in a college football program.
Not the case. He’s an uber-talented senior for the Rams, using his size to clear holes and catch passes as a burgeoning tight end.
Teeming with raw ability, Montana State football coach Jeff Choate and his staff pounced on the opportunity to corral Reynolds for their 2020-21 recruiting class.
An MSU fan for years, Reynolds committed to the Bobcats in December and (according to available data) is set to accomplish a rare feat by becoming the first Red Lodge product to play collegiately in Bozeman since Gary Cline in 1961.
“He’s one of those kids that you saw the potential of him coming up,” Red Lodge coach John Fitzgerald said. “Are they going to work at it to get better? He has. For him to get to that level is pretty special for him and for Red Lodge.”
Fitzgerald knows what it takes to make the leap from small-town high school football to the Division I level in Montana, having signed with the Grizzlies out of Columbus in 1997. Fitzgerald went on to win a national title with UM in 2001 as a tight end/H-back and key special teams contributor.
Reynolds was born in Minnesota but has been in Red Lodge since the third grade. He grew his stock while attending camps around the region, and always liked what Montana State had to offer.
He was recruited by MSU assistant coaches B.J. Robertson and Nate Potter, and it didn’t take long for him to make a decision.
“Montana State was always the one I was most invested in,” Reynolds said. “I grew up watching them and have been a fan ever since I started to know what football is all about. I chose them because of the coaches. I definitely mesh with them and I like what they stand for.
“It’s a huge family mentality up there. That’s something I really look forward to, having something bigger than football to be a part of. That was a huge thing for me.”
Fitzgerald commended Reynolds' ability as a blocking tight end, noting it’s his best on-field attribute right now. Rams senior running back Jay Jetmore can attest to it first-hand.
In a Week 1 win at Big Timber in which Jetmore slashed his way to 381 yards and five touchdowns, Reynolds was consistently clearing a path.
“Every play he’d pancake a kid. Maybe even two,” Jetmore said. “I’d just take off, get the ball and do what I do best.”
“He’s a great teammate. Always willing to block,” Jetmore added. “He does his best job to get the ball in the end zone even if it’s not him. He’s a natural leader, leads by example.”
Reynolds continues to fine-tune his pass-catching ability in an effort to become the every-down tight end Montana State envisions. Red Lodge ran more of a wing-style offense in recent years but is throwing more this season.
Still, Reynolds’ impact is felt most in the ground game. Fitzgerald said Reynolds is “a tremendous blocker. Gets after people really well. Low center of gravity for a guy that’s 6-3. He really gets low and gets underneath pads and drives his legs and has good power through it.”
“There’s nothing better than making holes for guys like Jay and Rizon (Berndt) and our other backs,” Reynolds said. “My mentality is to get guys out of the way. Being physical is kind of my game.”
The oldest son of parents Wade and Kelly, Reynolds said he plans to study civil engineering at Montana State. The MSU football program has a history of utilizing the university's engineering curriculum to find quality football players with high academic ambition.
The Bobcats have produced a long list of standouts who pursued engineering.
It’s not an easy road, but Reynolds is intent on adding his name to that checklist.
An avid skier and fisherman, Reynolds said MSU “is perfect for a lot of reasons”
Fitzgerald believes he’s ready for the challenge.
“I went through a similar path,” said the coach. “It’s a big transition when you’re going from Class B to not only college football but Division I football. But he’s developed the skills and the mindset to be successful at that level.
“You’re going from being a big fish in a small pond to being a small fish in a big pond. You have to just take the coaching that you’re given and listen to the advice of the veterans that are up there on how to make it.”
This week, Red Lodge (2-1) is scheduled to play on the road at Baker (0-1) in an Eastern B division game. The Rams, two weeks removed from a disappointing home loss to Columbus in which they turned the ball over five times and fell 62-40, are still determined to clean up their mistakes.
Last season, Red Lodge went 10-1 and made a run to the semifinal round of the Class B playoffs. Reynolds and Co. have bigger goals this year, but there’s still a lot of season left.
“The loss to Columbus was not what we’re looking for,” Reynolds said. “We’re still figuring out what type of team we are. “The teams in the playoffs that go far are the ones that are productive and do things right.
“We just need to pay attention to the details.”
