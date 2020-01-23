BILLINGS — Red Lodge senior Austin Heimer will continue his football career at Dickinson State University.
Heimer signed with the Blue Hawks on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter.
Officially a Blue Hawk, so blessed for the opportunity to be apart of this program! 🦅 I can’t thank everyone who got me where I am enough. #DSU #HawksAreUp☝️ pic.twitter.com/BcE2FByFDR— Austin Heimer (@austi112) January 21, 2020
This past season, Heimer earned a first-team all-Eastern B selection as a defensive back and made the second-team offense at quarterback. He helped the Rams go undefeated in the regular season and reach the Class B semifinals.
Heimer is the sixth Montanan from the Class of 2020 to sign with DSU for football. The others: Glendive's Kirby Basta and Nelson Crisafulli, Park City's Austin Dennis, Shepherd's Jay Johnson and Huntley Project's Chris Kistler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.