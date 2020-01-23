Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge

Red Lodge's Austin Heimer (3), pictured on Sept. 27 against Huntley Project, signed with Dickinson State on Tuesday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Red Lodge senior Austin Heimer will continue his football career at Dickinson State University.

Heimer signed with the Blue Hawks on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter.

This past season, Heimer earned a first-team all-Eastern B selection as a defensive back and made the second-team offense at quarterback. He helped the Rams go undefeated in the regular season and reach the Class B semifinals.

Heimer is the sixth Montanan from the Class of 2020 to sign with DSU for football. The others: Glendive's Kirby Basta and Nelson Crisafulli, Park City's Austin Dennis, Shepherd's Jay Johnson and Huntley Project's Chris Kistler.

