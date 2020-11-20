BILLINGS — Collecting the second-place trophy wasn’t high on the to-do list from anyone on the Billings West football team.
So when no Golden Bears immediately stepped forward to accept the trophy after the team was called forward by the public address announcer, senior Neil Daily blurted out to no one in particular, “I’ll go get it.”
Representatives from the Montana High School Association handed the trophy to Daily, who turned to his teammates and yelled, “We got hardware boys!”
Daily had a big smile on his face, but one could tell it wasn’t the hardware Daily nor his teammates were hoping for. The more coveted trophy went to the top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans, who outlasted the No. 2 Bears 24-15 Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium for their first Class AA football championship since 1972.
Sentinel quarterback Dayton Bay threw three touchdown passes, two to Zach Crews, and Camden Dirnberger added a 21-yard field goal to help end the long Sentinel drought. TJ Raush also caught a touchdown pass for Sentinel, which finished its season 10-0.
“It was just a great, great football game to be a part of, I had so much fun,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “It was tense, exciting, it had some game management stuff. Just to see the kids perform, I’m at a loss for words right now.”
For 3½ quarters the game lived up to the hype that a meeting of top-ranked, undefeated teams warrants. They traded leads three times in the first half, which ended 14-12 in favor of the Spartans, and it was 17-15 at the end of the third quarter.
But Bay’s second TD pass to Crews covering 8 yards on the second play of the fourth quarter made it a two-score game, and when Jace Klucewich later picked off Isaiah Claunch passes on back-to-back possessions, it all but sealed the deal for the Spartans. Klucewich's first INT came in the end zone as the Bears were threatening to get within two, possibly one point with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter.
“That’s a great team, good job to them, but we did all we could,” West lineman Paul Brott said. “We put up a pretty good fight against them. It was just back and forth. Proud of my whole team, they did great.”
West, which was trying to win its second title in three seasons, was limited to one touchdown, Claunch’s 20-yard pass to Taco Dowler in the corner of the end zone that opened the game’s scoring. After that, the Bears had to settle for field goals of 32, 24 and 23 yards.
The Bears were able to move the ball, but couldn’t finish drives against a defense that gave up just six points a game this season.
“We had a couple red zones that didn’t go very well,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “I’m sure we’ll watch film and get a little more upset, too, but that’s what happens. It wasn’t because our kids did anything wrong, we just missed a couple opportunities.
“Their defense played well, and that’s part of it, too. So you have to give them credit.”
Jaymn Medlock rushed 17 times for 130 yards to lead the Bears (9-1). Claunch finished 12-of-21 passing for 106 yards and the TD and those two interceptions. Dowler caught six passes for 53 yards.
Bay was 9 for 12 for 136 yards, and Camden Sirmon finished 8 of 16 for 110 yards as the Spartans were efficient with their two-quarterback system. Sirmon also rushed for 52 yards, second-highest on the team behind Soren Syvrud’s 57 yards.
Daily had 14 tackles for the Bears. Riley Bergeson had nine tackles and Brott had 3.5 tackles for loss.
Once Daily got done showing the Bears’ trophy around, he was soon surrounded by players and fans from Sentinel. Daily moved to Billings from Missoula after his sophomore year at Sentinel, and the well-wishing and back slaps seemed all too surreal for Daily, who still has close friends at Sentinel.
“I was expecting a fist fight and that’s what we got,” said Daily, who like teammate Brott will play next fall at Montana State. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. These games are never going to be easy. We gave it all we got. We were in there tight, it just kind of slipped away at the end. I’m proud of these guys.”
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Charlie Kirgan (33) celebrates with Pete Joseph after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA championship game at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Firday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Jadyn Hoff (75) and Tyler Blaquire hug after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Golden Bears in the Class AA championship game at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Simon scrambles out of the pocket as Billings West's Michael DeLeon tries to stop him during the State AA championship football game at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday. Sentinel downed the Bears 24-15 for the title.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Michael DeLeon (21) is brought down after picking up a first down during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) is brought down by Billings West's Tanner Smith (33) during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews catches a pass during the Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis Stadium on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Isaiah Claunch (15) passes while under pressure during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Charlie Kirgan (33) catches a short pass during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's players pose for pictures after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich (5) runs with the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Jaymn Medlock takes a handoff from Isaiah Claunch in the State AA championship football game against Missoula Sentinel at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Friends and family members of the Missoula Sentinel players gather for pictures of the team after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Charlie Kirgan (33) smiles after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) passes during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Riley Bergeson (9) catches a long pass from Billings West's Caden Dowler (2) while wide open on a trick play during the Billings West Golden Bears' Class AA championship game against the Missoula Sentinel Spartans at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Isaiah Claunch (15) passes during the Billings West Golden Bears' Class AA championship game against the Missoula Sentinel Spartans at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Taco Dowler (14) picks up some extra yards after a catch during the Billings West Golden Bears' Class AA championship game against the Missoula Sentinel Spartans at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Haiden Crews (6) reaches for a pass but isn't able to bring it in as Billings West's Taco Dowler (14) defends during the Billings West Golden Bears' Class AA championship game against the Missoula Sentinel Spartans at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Neil Daily (4) holds onto Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews' (11) jersey during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich (5) runs with the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Soren Syvrud (22) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) passes during the Billings West Golden Bears' Class AA championship game against the Missoula Sentinel Spartans at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews (11) shows off a chipped tooth and a busted lip after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Taco Dowler (14) runs with the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's TJ Rausch (10) catches a pass in the endzone during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Taco Dowler (14) catches a pass in the endzone as Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich (5) defends during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Joel Old Person (68) gets a hug after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
The Billings West cheerleaders do pushups after a Golden Bears touchdown during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Jadyn Hoff (75) holds his helmet during the National Anthem before the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich (5) intercepts a pass at the goal line during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's cheerleaders use hairspray to keep their face glitter in place before the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) takes a snap during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Roman Knowles (19) watches the final minutes of play during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews (11) hangs onto the ball as he comes down with a reception in the end zone during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Neil Daily (4) laughs with Missoula Sentinel's Dayton Bay (1) after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans have Montana stickers on their helmets during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Joe Holzer (54) lays on the turf as a trainer helps him with a cramp during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Caden Dowler (2) in the locker room with his teammates before the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Dayton Bay (1) reaches for a high snap during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Isaiah Claunch (15) fakes a handoff to Billings West's Michael DeLeon (21) during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Dayton Bay (1) scrambles out of the pocket during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Steam rises off of Billings West's Jadyn Hoff (75) during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's head coach Dane Oliver on the sidelines during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Joseph Ceccacci (48) reacts after the Spartans intercept a pass in the final minutes of the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Isaiah Claunch (15) passes during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) reaches for a wide snap during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Juli Yobst attaches a poster of a Sentinel player to the stands before the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Max Murphy (8) makes a catch during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich (5) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Soren Syvrud (22) falls on a loose ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Jaymn Medlock (34) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's McCoy Yobst (51) on the sidelines during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Jadyn Hoff (75) uses a foam roller in the locker room before the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Joel Old Person (68) yells in the final minutes of the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's head coach Rob Stanton on the sidelines during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) passes during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Michael DeLeon (21) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich (5) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon (9) scrambles out of the pocket during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Jadyn Hoff (75) is covered in sweat on the sidelines during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Roman Knowles (19) motions towards the fans in the final minutes of the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Donovan South (21) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Donovan South (21) carries the ball during the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Two Missoula Sentinel Spartans hug in the final minutes of the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans reach to touch the trophy after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's head coach Dane Oliver is surrounded by his players after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Billings West's Neil Daily (4) holds the state runner up trophy after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Roman Knowles (19) gets a hug after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
A Missoula Sentinel Spartan watches the final minute of the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans dump water on Missoula Sentinel's head coach Dane Oliver after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans react as their team is presented with the trophy after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans raise the state championship trophy after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's head coach Dane Oliver hugs Billings West's Neil Daily (4) after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel
Missoula Sentinel's Roman Knowles (19) reacts after the Missoula Sentinel Spartans' win over the Billings West Golden Bears in the Class AA state championship game at Wendy's field at Daylis stadium in Billings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.