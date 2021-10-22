GREAT FALLS – Great Falls High football coach Mark Samson predicted earlier in the week that his talented junior quarterback, Reed Harris, would have to have “a great game for us” if the Bison were to defeat rival Great Falls CMR in their annual crosstown rivalry game.
Harris proved his coach right – or at least half-right – as he guided the Bison to a 35-21 victory over the Rustlers on Friday night before about 4,000 fans at Memorial Stadium.
Harris was unstoppable the first half as the 6-foot-5, 200-pound QB ran for two touchdown and passed for two others as GFH built a 28-14 lead at intermission. He accounted for 139 yards through the air and 95 on the ground as the Bison scored on four of their five possessions. Harris also had a 45-yard punt from spread formation to put CMR in a deep hole.
Three of his six completions the first half went to senior wide receiver Garrett Stone for 122 yards, including touchdown plays of 22 and 49 yards in the first quarter. Harris added TD runs of 12 and 42 yards for the best half of his young career.
However, Harris didn’t complete another pass the rest of the game, although he saw two sure TD aerials dropped in the end zone the fourth quarter. He added 36 more yards rushing as the Bison were content to sit on their 14-point lead.
Neither team scored for the first 22 minutes of the second half before Bison standout Ryan Krahe made it 35-14 with a 1-yard TD plunge with 1:55 to play. The 220-pound senior finished with 75 hard-earned yards on 23 carries, and he also led the Bison defense from his linebacker spot.
CMR junior quarterback Cole Taylor scored twice for the Rustlers on short runs, a 3-yarder to get his team on the board in the second quarter, and again with seven seconds remaining in the game on a 7-yard jaunt.
CMR’s other score came on a 2-yard run in the second period by versatile Raef Newbrough, who also intercepted his eighth ball of the year to stymie a Bison drive.
Newbrough, who was switched from quarterback to wide receiver this year, was stopped on a plunge from the Bison 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to prevent the Rustlers from clawing back within a touchdown.
With its fifth straight victory, the Bison clinched third place in Eastern AA with a 5-2 record; CMR finished fourth at 4-3. Both teams will be home for the first round of the playoffs next week.
