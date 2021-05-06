BUTTE — At around 5-foot-6, Gene Fogarty was larger than life in the Butte community.
He passed away April 29 with his family by his side.
He was a legendary football coach of the East Junior High (now East Middle School) “Bullpups.”
Although it was his passion, he dedicated himself to more than just football. He helped whenever he could, wherever he could.
Born Dec. 7, 1933, Fogarty was an avid fisherman. One of his favorite spots was on the Bighole River.
He was a grand marshal.
He was also a loving father and husband.
“He was a fantastic traveler with me,” said Margie Fogarty, Gene’s wife of 59 years. “He loved to fish. When my son moved away, the fishing diminished, and then he took up playing keno at the casinos. He was part of the Retired Senior Volunteer group. We had a dance group going. Actually, he donated his time to run clocks for Butte High, Central, and Montana Tech. And he used to drag the track down at East before it was a track. He used to be all night down there trying to get the dirt smooth. He used to line the field; he took care of the hurdlers. We planned dinners for the football players, and this was all on our own. He brought in a reading program to East that they didn't have before. He was grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Day parade.
“He was my best friend. And we missed our 60th anniversary now by two months.”
Gene’s daughter, Dina Mellott, remembered how hearing stories about her father’s intensity during football practices always took her by surprise.
“He wasn’t like that at home,” Mellott recalled with a laugh. “He was very protective of us.”
On the field, though, that was a different story – especially on the practice field.
But there was always a common denominator. He cared about everyone.
“He was a guy that loved kids,” said John Mike Dennehy, who coached track and football with Gene. “He worked hard with them. He was kind of an old Marine with that kind of hard discipline, and he kind of ran his program that way.”
Gene was demanding of all his players. He helped them grow.
“He taught you how to be a man at a very young age,” said Scott Paffhausen. “There's absolutely no doubt about that.”
Paffhausen, a carpenter for the Butte School District, played quarterback for Gene when he was a ninth-grader at East.
“I grew up on the West side and had to move to the flat, so I really didn't know a whole lot of people down there,” Paffhausen remembered. “It was an adjustment in life and he was my freshman coach down there.
“His practices were hard, harder than any game you ever played in. He was hard. He'd line up with you and knock you in the face with no equipment on. He absolutely would. He wore football pants to practice. I remember, I mean he was hard-nosed guy, but everything he did was for the best for the kid, you know?”
It was Gene’s job to get his players ready to to play at the next level, which was a substantial jump when you consider the physical development between the ages of 14-18.
“By the time Jon McElroy, at the high school, got players from Gene, they were ready to play varsity football,” Paffhausen said. “I mean, there were a lot of kids. That's a big adjustment back then, you were the big shot at the junior high school back then as a ninth-grader, you got up to the high school and you were all of a sudden on the other end of the spectrum. Again, you were lowly sophomore with. There's a big difference between 15-year-old and 18-year-old athletes. He did everything he could to have you ready to play.”
A lot of winning, indeed, and McElroy wasn’t the only guy in town winning football games.
Gene’s East teams were dominant. Of the 90 games they won from 1967-1980, 48 of those victories were shutouts.
“They really respected him,” Dennehy said. “The kids had pride in what they did. A lot of times, when it's in a different school, like in the high school at that time, they develop their own sense of pride, and they did that at the junior high.”
Overall, Gene’s Bullpups scored 2,746 points and allowed just 606. In 1979, they allowed only 12 points all season.
The offenses weren’t too shabby, either. During the 1975 undefeated (7-0) season, East averaged a little over 37 points per game.
Gene served on the board for the Butte Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 1952 with the Central football team, and again in 2001 as a coach. He became the first person to receive a unanimous vote on the first ballot.
“He was a good man,” Dennehy said. “I was lucky enough to take over after he retired, and I learned a lot from that guy, in coaching football, that's for darn sure.”
