BILLINGS — Two Billings football players signed letters of intent to play for Rocky Mountain College. West’s Isaiah Sanchez and Skyview’s Josh Macy signed with the Battlin’ Bears on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who is 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, played on the offensive and defensive lines for the Golden Bears. He’ll focus on the defensive line for Rocky. Sanchez was second-team all-Class AA on the offensive line last season.

Macy, 5-9 and 160 pounds, played running back, receiver and defensive back for the Falcons. He rushed 36 times for 86 yards and caught 40 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions and was named honorable mention all-state as a receiver.

