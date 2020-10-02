STEVENSVILLE — Despite the return of several key players from injuries, Stevensville fell to defeat Friday at the hands of visiting Ronan, 48-12.
Last week, after Butte Central’s forfeit, Stevensville had the chance to recover with an unexpected bye week.
“It was actually a blessing in disguise,” coach Trae Williams said. “We got some keys guys back, especially our quarterback (Sahkaia Williams), he is back healthy, which is great.
“We are going back to doing what we do and don’t have to do anymore makeshift offense or defense. We are back to being who we are.”
That bodes well for the future, but it didn't help a lot Friday.
Ronan drew first blood with about two minutes left in the 1st quarter with a one-yard run from Trapper McAllister and a two-point conversion pass to Jayden Rodda, putting the Chiefs up 8-0.
Wehr and Beller chipped away with some yardage in the second quarter for the YellowJackets, but were only able to chip away to about the 10-yard line before fumbling on fourth down, giving the Chiefs the ball back.
McAllister found another hole in the defensive line, and scored again for the Chiefs, but they failed on their two-point conversion.
A quick fake and a 35-yard-pass to Kellen Bradt put Stevensville on the board and a flag on the Chiefs during the PAT set up the Yellowjackets' offense to go for two, but they fell short.
Ronan answered with Caleb Cheff running 85-yards into the end zone on the kickoff return, but the Chiefs missed another two-point-conversion, keeping them at 20 points.
A Ronan onside kick went in its favor, creating another momentum swing for the Chiefs.
On the first play after the recovered kick, Girma Detwiler ran 47 yards for another touchdown, but again the Chiefs failed at their conversion, going up 26-6.
With under a minute left in the half, Wehr scrambled for first-down yardage to the 27-yard-line and Wehr found Beller in the end zone at the halftime buzzer, but an offensive penalty forced the YellowJackets back to 25 with no time left on the clock.
Wehr then overthrew in the end zone, ending the first half.
Stevensville celebrated their homecoming at the half with Ashton Lewis and Beau Hemry being crowned homecoming queen and king.
McCallister racked up his third touchdown halfway through the third quarter, and Tristan Fisher ran it in for two, putting the Chiefs up 34-6.
Caleb Cheff’s second score of the night came on a long pass, deep into the end zone, and on their two-point-conversion, the Chiefs QB received the snap and then turned around and chucked the ball over-his-head, blindly, and they came up short.
Kellen Beller received a long pass to put Stevensville on the board with 22 seconds left in the third, and a fake from Wehr looked promising for the two-point-conversion, but the tight-end was inches shy of the goal line.
Ditwiler then got his second goal of the night on 51-yard touchdown pass, and the Chiefs went up 48-12 at the end of the third quarter.
The Chiefs played the clock game in the fourth quarter, keeping their offense and plays in bounds to hold Stevensville to 12 points at the sound of the game clock.
Ronan moved to 2-4 on the season. Stevensville fell to 0-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.