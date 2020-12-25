BILLINGS — Rosters for the 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game have been released.
Each team is made up of 40 of the state’s top football players, as well as one player from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The East team has 28 alternates, while the West team roster lists 21.
Traditionally the game has been played during the third weekend in July, but the 2021 contest is scheduled for June 19 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Head coaches for this year’s game will be Missoula Sentinel’s Dane Oliver and Red Lodge’s John Fitzgerald.
Oliver, who will coach the West team, guided Sentinel to an undefeated season and its first state championship in 48 years. Oliver, who played college football at Montana, has previously served as an assistant coach in the East-West Shrine Game.
Fitzgerald will coach the East team. He is currently in his second stint as the coach at Red Lodge. Fitzgerald played high school football in Columbus and suited up in the East-West Shrine Game in 1997. He was selected to be the head coach for last year’s game before it was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oliver and Fitzgerald were college teammates on Montana’s 2001 national championship team.
The East leads the all-time series, 41-32. The East won the most recent meeting by a 28-22 score in 2019 in Butte.
The Montana East-West Shrine Game is billed as one of the oldest high school all-star football games in the country. The game serves as a fundraiser and helps bring awareness to the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, where care is provided regardless of the family’s ability to cover costs, a press release stated. In the last 10 years, the game has raised nearly $1 million.
The release also notes that players selected for the canceled 2020 game will be recognized at the contest this summer.
The rosters are as follows:
East Team
Roster: Eli Aby, S, Laurel; Junior Bergen, CB, Billings Senior; JaQuawhaan Booth, DL, Billings Central; Kolter Bouma, C, Fairfield; Ben Britton, WR, St. Mary’s (Calgary); Paul Brott, DE, Billings West; John Brown, G, Bozeman; Jackson Burkley, WR, Billings Senior; Jesse Chapweske, T, Miles City; Neil Daily, OLB, Billings West; Ethan Deroche, DL, Great Falls; Kellen Detrick, DE, Havre; Derek Damjanovich, OLB, Billings Central; Ken Eiden IV, DE, Bozeman; Kaimen Evans, S, Belt; Luke Fedyk, DE, Bozeman; Jadyn Hoff, G, Billings West; Carson Hunter, QB, Miles City; Jay Jetmore, RB, Red Lodge; Corby Mann, T, Red Lodge;
Johnnie McClusky, S, Billings Senior; Sloan McPherson, TE, Savage; Jamyn Medlock, RB, Billings West; Gavin Mills, WR, Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, G, Malta; James Ochs, ILB, Laurel; Conor Murray, S, Fairfield; Mayson Phipps, DL, Glasgow; Brock Ping, RB, Billings Central; Elijah Reynolds, TE, Red Lodge; Camren Spencer, C, Bozeman; Brody Skogen, DL, Sidney; Brooks Talbot, ILB, Bozeman; Jace Thompson, OLB, Fort Benton; Levi Torgerson, CB, Great Falls; William Ullery, CB, Fort Benton; Connor Ulschak, T, Laurel; Jayden Venable, WR, Miles City; Jack Waddell, WR, Laurel; Riiley Waters, OLB, Sidney; Marcus Wittman, QB, Billings Central.
Alternates: Andrew Altschwager, DL, Great Falls CMR; Jack Appley, G, Shelby; Colter Bales, DE, Laurel; Rylin Burns, OLB, Colstrip; Alex Casas, OLB, Belgrade; Camden Capser, SP, Billings Central; Hunter Dare, OLB, Huntley Project; Landon Farr, ILB, Lewistown; Jaxson Franklin, WR, Sidney; Payton Gonser, S, Great Falls; Sam Jacobsen, CB, Billings Senior; Aiden Jenkins, S, Shields Valley; Tucker Johnstone, ILB, Park City; Ben Kessler, G, Park City;
Thomas Klepps, C, Billings Senior; Brady Lang, S, Bozeman; Padraig Lang, WR, Bozeman; Carson Lunak, T, Havre; Tucker MacBeth, WR, Bozeman; Cedrick Miller Jr., WR, Belgrade; Colt Miller, TE, Froid-Lake; Dylan Nieskens, ILB, Glasgow; Preston Nitschke-Love, DE, Great Falls Central; Keaton Potter, RB, Lewistown; Beau Simonson, DE, Malta; Kade Strutz, RB, Big Sandy; Jackson Willems, ILB, Billings Skyview; Garrett Zimdars, CB, Park City.
Head coach: John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge
West Team
Roster: Tel Arthur, ILB, Frenchtown; Dayton Bay, QB, Missoula Sentinel; Rocco Beccari, T, Kalispell Glacier; Cormac Benn, RB, Bigfork; Luke Benson, DL, Bigfork; Tate Bowler, CB, Manhattan; Tyler Burrows, T, Hamilton; Kade Cutler, QB, Drummond-Philipsburg, Gabriel Delgatty, DE, Manhattan; Zeke Ellis, DL, Dillon; Zach Evans, TE, Helena; Jace Fitzgerald, S, Dillon; Caden Holgate, S, Manhattan; Bryan Holland, DL, Butte Central; Michael Hupp, S, Dillon; Colter Jancaro, SP, Missoula Big Sky; Jaiden Klemundt, WR, Hamilton; Jace Klucewich, S, Missoula Sentinel; Carter Lake, ILB, Hamilton; Wade Leachman, C, Townsend;
Geno Leonard, ILB, Missoula Sentinel; Tyler Little, DE, Helena Capital; David Lowry, CB, Helena; Jake Olson, TE, Butte; Owen Porcu, ILB, Notre Dame (Calgary); Ty Raiha, G, Butte; Duncan Richardson, C, Frenchtown; Dylan Rollins, G, Missoula Sentinel; Camren Ross, DE, Whitefish; Judson Seliskar, T, Helena; Dylan Smith, DE, Whitehall; Flint Smith, WR, Whitehall; Gunnar Smith, RB, Eureka; Ben Swanson, SP, Helena; Soren Syvrud, OLB, Missoula Sentinel; Dexter Tedesco, WR, Helena; Cole Truman, WR, Dillon; Toby Veltkamp, OLB, Manhattan; Hudson Vegeron, G, Hamilton; Stevie Wilkinson, G, Columbia Falls; Chayton Winkle, OLB, Helena Capital.
Alternates: Haiden Crews, WR, Missoula Sentinel; Daniel Difort, DL, Missoula Sentinel; Ethan Diede, TE, Kalispell Glacier; Brandon Finley, WR, Frenchtown; Niels Getts, SP, Columbia Falls; Daxon Graham, CB, Dillon; Zach Hangas, T, Missoula Sentinel; Christian Hansen, CB, Butte; Shawn Huseby, OLB, Missoula Big Sky; D.J. Jackson, C, Butte;
Aiden Lee, DE, Butte; Egan Lester, S, Butte Central; Preston Metesh, OLB, Drummond-Philipsburg; Ryker McElmurry, OLB, Libby; T.J. Rausch, CB, Missoula Sentinel; Jonny Reiser, WR, Dillon; Camden Sirmon, QB, Missoula Sentinel; Donovan South, S, Missoula Sentinel; Brayden Terzo, CB, Missoula Hellgate; Lucas Thacker, ILB, Columbia Falls; Christian Vetter, RB, Butte.
Head coach: Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.