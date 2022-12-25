BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game, the annual matchup featuring some of Montana's best graduating high school football players, has unveiled rosters for its 76th edition next summer in Butte.
Forty players will suit up for each team during the game, scheduled for June 17, 2023, at Naranche Stadium at Butte High School. Players were nominated by their schools and coaches across the state.
Each team is expected to include one Canadian player on its roster, a longstanding tradition of the event. Alternates have additionally been selected for both teams.
One of America's oldest high school all-star games (having started in 1947), the game is played annually as a fundraiser and to help raise awareness for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, where care is provided regardless of a family’s ability to cover costs, according to a press release. In the past 10 years, the game has raised nearly $1 million.
Head coaches have also been chosen for each team: Lewistown's Derek Lear for the East and Helena Capital's Kyle Mihelish for the West.
Lear, the second-year coach of the Golden Eagles, took Lewistown to an unbeaten 12-0 season that culminated in a Class A state title, the school's first since 2001.
Mihelish, coaching in his fifth Shrine Game, won his first Class AA state championship as the head coach of the Bruins this past season after previously serving as an assistant for four other Capital state titles across 15 years.
The East leads the all-time series 41-34, but the West won last year's game in Great Falls by a 40-21 margin.
The 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game rosters are as follows:
East
Centers: Seth Benge, Billings Central; Austin Slate, Bozeman; Guards: Jaxon Tucker, Billings West; Travis McAlpin, Lewistown; Raven Hensley, Great Falls; Alex Donnelly, Miles City; Tackles: Jacob Anderson, Billings West; Brenden Lockhart, Great Falls; Everett Carr, Bozeman; Tight end: Luke Smith, Bozeman; Wide receivers: Royce Robinson, Lewistown; Braydon Cline, Big Sandy; Augustus Nunez, Great Falls CMR; Matteo Civitarese, Calgary (Canada) Notre Dame; Running backs: Archie LaFurge, Jr., Great Falls CMR; Rafe Longin, Great Falls; Kade Boyd, Billings Central; Quarterbacks: Jake Casagranda, Bozeman; Cole Taylor, Great Falls CMR; Gage Norslien, Lewistown; Athlete: Drew Humphrey, Billings West; Defensive tackles: Josiah Triplett, Great Falls CMR; Wyatt DeVoss, Great Falls; Logan Hughes, Billings Central; Defensive ends: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Aidan Martin, Bozeman Gallatin; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Inside linebackers: Clay Oven, Billings Central; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Chris Garcia, Billings West; Outside linebackers: Bryce Grebe, Melstone; Garrett Metrione, Belt; Matthew Golik, Lewistown; Cornerbacks: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Zander Dean, Sidney; Evan Cherry, Bozeman Gallatin; Safeties: Travis Hadley, Billings Central; Connor Hash, Shepherd; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior; Kicker: Elijah Groshelle, Great Falls CMR
Alternates: Center: Mason Christianson, Bozeman Gallatin; Guards: Armand Fair, Billings Senior; Colin Avance, Culbertson; Tight ends: Seth Bailey, Joliet; Mason LaPlante, Great Falls; Wide receivers: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Running backs: David Wohlfeil, Huntley Project; Austen Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake; Quarterback: Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin; Defensive tackle: Tyson Hansen, White Sulphur Springs; Inside linebackers: Camryn Mears, Malta; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Asher Feddes, Belgrade; Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR; Outside linebackers: Morgan Fast, Glasgow; Luke Donnally, Huntley Project; Tanner Grove, Great Falls CMR; Cornerbacks: Bridger Vogl, Belt; Juliun Benson, Wolf Point; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Safeties: Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview; Riley Cline, Miles City
Head coach: Derek Lear, Lewistown
West
Centers: Jesse Hughes, Dillon; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Guards: Zach Tierney, Butte; Kai Nash, Whitefish; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; Tackles: Austin Beuhler, Helena Capital; Tate Templeton, Missoula Sentinel; Jonathan Luhmann, Florence-Carlton; Tight ends: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Dylan Christman, Helena; Wide receivers: Cameron Gurnsey, Butte; Eli Nourse, Dillon; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius; Eli Taylor, Hamilton; Willem Arseneau, Calgary (Canada) Ernest Manning; Running backs: Tom Carter, Helena Capital; Adam Jones, Missoula Sentinel; Quarterbacks: Jarrett Wilson, Polson; Patrick Duchien, Florence-Carlton; Athlete: Jace Stenson, Butte; Defensive tackles: Talon Marsh, Helena Capital; Case Kruse, Manhattan; Montana Cohenour, Whitefish; Defensive ends: Colten Rice, Florence-Carlton; Nick Walker, Bigfork; Dominic Umile, Missoula Sentinel; Inside linebackers: Cy Stevenson, Libby; Kellan Beller, Stevensville; Ridger Jones, Townsend; Outside linebackers: Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius; Liam O'Connell, Hamilton; Dylan Root, Jefferson; Cornerbacks: Fynn Ridgeway, Whitefish; Isak Epperly, Bigfork; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Kyle Holter, Butte Central; Safeties: Nick Michelotti, Helena Capital; Colter Petre, Helena; JJ Dolan, Missoula Sentinel; Caden Hansen, Dillon
Alternates: Center: David Marshall, Helena Capital; Guards: Paul Mousel, Helena Capital; Ben Parks, Missoula Hellgate; Shannen O'Brien, Helena; Tackles: David Burgess, Helena; Ethan Rodriguez, Bigfork; Tight end: Bryce Gilliard, Bigfork; Wide receivers: Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate; Carson Anderson, Helena; Treyton Graham, Dillon; Running backs: Dylan Graham, Helena Capital; Dawson Sweat, Townsend; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier; Quarterback: Gage Sliter, Kalispell Glacier; Athletes: Joey Michelotti, Helena Capital; Hudson Grovum, Helena Capital; Defensive tackles: Tyler Roberts, Helena Capital; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, Defensive ends: Henry Gross, Helena Capital; Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; Inside linebackers: Tyler Burden, Drummond-Philipsburg; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Outside linebackers: Joey Lauerman, Helena Capital; Joey Seliskar, Helena; Cornerbacks: Quinn Hanson, Helena Capital; Jesus Garcia, Townsend; Safeties: Trent Wilson, Polson; Trevor Rausch, Missoula Sentinel; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls
Head coach: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital
