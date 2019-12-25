BILLINGS — The rosters for the 74th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game have been released.
Both the east and west rosters are made up of 40 players, 30 alternates and one player from California. The players, all of them seniors, were nominated by their schools and coaches across the state. The coach of the East team is John Fitzgerald of Red Lodge. The coach of the West team is Arie Grey of Butte High.
Fitzgerald, from Columbus, played in the Shrine Game in 1997 before continuing his career at the University of Montana. Fitzgerald began his coaching career in Cut Bank in 2002 and is in his second stint as head coach in Red Lodge.
Grey, from Deer Lodge, also participated in the 1997 game and went on to play at Montana State. Grey has been the head coach at Butte High for the past 12 years.
This year’s game is scheduled for July 18, 2020, in Billings. The East won last year’s game in Butte, 28-22. The East leads the all-time series 41-32.
