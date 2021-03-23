BOZEMAN — The annual Montana 6-Man high school football all-star game is scheduled for June 5.
The game pitting the Red against Blue, which was canceled last summer due to COVID-19, is to kick off at 7 p.m. in Highwood.
Coaches for the Red team are Michael Reiter of Froid-Lake, Mitch Ward of Shields Valley, Tom Tranmer Power-Dutton-Brady and Mike Mathis of Bridger. Blue coaches are Travis Novark of White Sulphur Springs, Larry Jappe of Big Sandy, Michael Bender of Savage and Jon Mysse of Harlowton-Ryegate.
The Red roster: Isaac Johnson, Colt Miller and Walker Ator, Froid-Lake; Aiden Jenkins and Hazen Marshall, Shields Valley; Zack Solomon and Xander Houseman, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Brody Connelly, Valier; Nick Widhalm and Tyce Erickson, Power-Dutton-Brady; Tucker Brown, Tim Snyder and RJ Granot, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Derrick Zimmerman, Winnett-Grass Range; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Payne Ditmar, North Star.
The Blue roster: Cylar Taylor and Caden West, White Sulphur Springs; Kade Strutz, Parker Proulx, Brady Pleninger and Cam Schwarzbach, Big Sandy; Sloan McPherson, Gentry Conradsen and Logan Nelson, Savage; Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred; Colten Miske, Wibaux; Johnny Mysse, Jason Todhunter andRyan Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate; and Jared Webley and Josh Baldwin, Noxon.
