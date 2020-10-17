BILLINGS — The Roundup football team’s ugly October continued on Saturday, when the school canceled next week’s game at Huntley Project because of COVID-19.
Multiple Roundup students, including some football players, recently tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Roundup first-year football coach Ken Blankenship.
The Project game, which would have been both teams’ regular-season finale, is Roundup’s third straight game canceled due to COVID-19 — it was scheduled to play at Colstrip last week and at home against Red Lodge on Friday. The Panthers (2-3) would have needed to win two of those three games to make the Class B playoffs, Blankenship said, so their season is over no matter what happens with the coronavirus.
“From a football perspective, it’s not pleasing, that’s for sure,” Blankenship told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday. “But from a safety perspective, it is what it has to be.”
Roundup improved to 2-1 after blowout wins over Poplar and Harlem. The Panthers then lost 42-6 to Baker on Sept. 25 and 52-0 to Shepherd on Oct. 3, which ended up being their final game.
“It’s been pretty weird,” Blankenship said. “We thought we were going to make it through, and then all of the sudden we got hit with a couple positive cases, and it just stopped. That’s the tough part.”
Project (3-1) has not played since Oct. 2, when it beat Baker 40-8. The Red Devils are No. 8 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings and are tied for second place in the Eastern B standings. They own the tiebreaker against Red Lodge because they beat the Rams on Sept. 25, but the standings might change next Friday, when Red Lodge hosts top-seeded Shepherd.
The State B playoffs are scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.
Montana added 641 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Saturday. There are currently a record 324 people in the hospital because of the disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.