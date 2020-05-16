BILLINGS — Ken Blankenship is the new football coach at Roundup.
Blankenship was hired to coach the Class B Panthers on May 11 said Roundup superintendent Chad Sealey. Blankenship succeeds Chris Bourn, who coached the team for one year but stepped away for health concerns, said Sealey.
Sealey said Blankenship has experience as a head coach at two different schools in California and has coached at the sub-varsity levels with Billings Senior. Blankenship also has minor league and indoor football coaching experience and was the coach for the Billings Xtreme of the Rocky Mountain Football League.
"He seems very positive and like any time you hire a coach, you are just hopeful he can get the culture right and work well with the kids," said Sealey. "Obviously you want to win some football games, but there is a lot more to it than winning football games that is important, too."
Roundup was 2-6 last season.
