MISSOULA — Ryne Nelson is back coaching football at Frenchtown and is eager to kick off what he thinks could be a successful season for his new-look Broncs.
Nelson had accepted an assistant coaching position at Montana Tech months after leading Frenchtown to the State A quarterfinals. But the fourth-year head coach decided to return to the high school ranks mainly because of personal reasons.
“I’ve got a fiancé in the picture, and I’ve told her a lot of times that football comes first,” said Nelson, whose team is scheduled to open the season Friday. “This was one of those situations I wasn’t going to let it come first and instead made a decision that was best for the both of us.”
Nelson had resigned from coaching at Frenchtown when he accepted a position as Tech’s defensive line coach on head coach Kyle Samson’s staff, which was announced in February. He remained at the high school to teach physical education the rest of the school year and coach track, the latter of which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tech was accommodating in letting him finish the school year, partly because it couldn’t begin paying him until August, when the previous D-line coach’s contract ended, he said. But Tech still wanted him to travel back and forth for spring practice and summer camps, which would've put him in an even larger time crunch with less time at home and with his fiancé.
Nelson decided to retract his acceptance of Tech’s offer about one week after taking it, he said.
“I was getting tugged hard in both directions, and I knew I couldn’t put in the effort over there and here, so that was part of the situation,” Nelson said. “It had nothing to do with the staff over there. Just the situation they were given and Kyle was given at the time, it was based on the scenario of trying to make it work on both ends.”
Fortunately for Nelson, Frenchtown hadn’t hired a football replacement for him yet when he decided to return. He came back as the head coach, kept his same assistants since his first year and added former Loyola offensive coordinator Troy Waters, he said.
Nelson has turned the Broncs into a winner in his three seasons, going 22-9 at the program that hadn’t had a winning record since 2012 and hadn’t made the playoffs since 2014 when he took over in 2017. Before going to Frenchtown, where he was an assistant in 2015 and 2016, the Valier grad who played linebacker at MSU-Northern began his career at Class C Chester-Joplin-Inverness, where he was an assistant football coach from 2009-14 and the athletic director for four of those years.
Now back at Frenchtown, Nelson’s challenge is replacing seven players who earned 13 all-state or all-conference awards. Key among those departures is Jace Klucewich, a Montana commit who transferred to Class AA Missoula Sentinel and was all-state at wide receiver, safety, kick returner and punt returner.
Frenchtown will look toward all-state fullback and inside linebacker Tel Arthur and all-state defensive lineman Duncan Richardson, who was also a second-team all-conference center. The Broncs have a group of players Nelson is expecting to step up, including quarterback Wyatt Hayes, who’s back from a knee injury he suffered last season, which was his first year at Frenchtown after transferring from Class C 8-man Absarokee. He’ll have weapons around him in wide receivers Brandon Finley and Devin Shelton and slotback Jake Hinrichs.
“We’re really excited about the group we have coming back,” Nelson said. “We were a senior-heavy team last year, so we had juniors that were varsity material but were having to play some JV and have a smaller varsity role. They were the type of kids who if they were at any other school, I think they would have been starting.
“They’ve put in their time and are excited that their chance is finally here. It’s their time to shine, and I think they’ll step up and have big roles for us.”
