BILLINGS — Scobey senior Brayden Cromwell will continue his football career at Montana Western, the Bulldogs announced Wednesday.
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Brayden Cromwell from Scobey, MT! Brayden has played a variety of positions coming from 8-man football and will bring a lot of athleticism, length and toughness to the Junk Yard Dawgs! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/sXrulaHLbB— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Cromwell is a 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman who earned a Class C all-state selection this past season for the Spartans. Western lists him as an offensive lineman in its recruit list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.