BILLINGS — Scobey senior Brayden Cromwell will continue his football career at Montana Western, the Bulldogs announced Wednesday.

Cromwell is a 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman who earned a Class C all-state selection this past season for the Spartans. Western lists him as an offensive lineman in its recruit list.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments