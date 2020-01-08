6-Man All-Star Game

at Highwood

Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Red team

Players: Clint Darlington, Big Sandy; Brock Proulx, Big Sandy; Hunter Jappe, Big Sandy; Ryan Roth, Big Sandy; Dylan Taylor, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Brodie Goodhart, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Brandon Knudsen, Hot Springs; Ridge Sargent, Westby-Grenora; Jarod Muller, Westby-Grenora; Caden Rettig, North Star; Bailey Spicher, North Star; Blake Lein, Richey-Lambert; Gabe Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert; Hunter Watson, Richey-Lambert; Tyler Fordyce, Roy-Winifred; Gage Bloesser, Savage; Emmett Gilbert, Shields Valley; Hunter Sanderson, Shields Valley.

Head coach: Larry Jappe, Big Sandy

Assistant coaches: J.R. Johnson, Westby-Grenora; Mitch Ward, Shields Valley; Jim Lawson, Hot Springs

Blue team

Players: Keenan Murnion, Jordan; Ed Murnion, Jordan; Cole Murnion, Jordan; Ben McRae, Jordan; Grady Gorrell, Wibaux; Tel Lunde, Wibaux; Elijah Byrd, Gardiner; Ben Lehnerz, Power-Dutton-Brady; Jackson Widhalm, Power-Dutton-Brady; Bryce Birgenheier, Geraldine-Highwood; Liam Laws, Geraldine-Highwood; Jake Kallevig, Bridger; Tayt Hansen, Harlowton-Ryegate, Preston Long, Custer-Hysham; Isaac Collins, White Sulphur Springs; Cade McParland, Sheridan; Rylan Weltz, Noxon; Michael Antonich, Noxon.

Head coach: Wyatt Colvin, Jordan

Assistant coaches: Craig Lunde, Wibaux; Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton-Brady; Mike Mathis, Bridger

