25th Annual

6-Man All-Star Game

Friday, 7 p.m., at Highwood

Red team: Zack Soloman, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Isaac Johnson, Froid-Medicine Lake; Colt Miller, Froid-Medicine Lake; Walker Ator, Froid-Medicine Lake; Derrick Zimmerman, Grass Range-Winnett; Jaden Sargent, North Star; Payne Ditmar, North Star; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Nick Widhalm, Power-Dutton-Brady; Tyce Erickson, Power-Dutton-Brady; Aidan Jenkins, Shields Valley; Dawson Knerr, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Tucker Brown, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; RJ Granot, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Brett Stoltz, Valier; Brody Connelly, Valier. Head coach: Mitch Ward, Shields Valley. Assistant coaches: Matt Neuman, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton-Brady; Jake Stevenson, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.

Blue team: Kade Strutz, Big Sandy; Johnny Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton-Ryegate; Ryan Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate; Jared Webley, Noxon; Josh Baldwin, Noxon; Jake Brown, Roy-Winifred; Justin Stulc, Roy-Wifred; Sloan McPherson, Savage; Gentry Conradsen, Savage; Logan Nelson, Savage; Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs; Caden West, White Sulphur Springs; Anthony Gudmundson, White Sulphur Springs; Colten Miske, Wibaux. Head coach: Travis Novark, White Sulphur Springs. Assistant coaches: Larry Jappe, Big Sandy; Jon Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Michael Bender, Savage.

