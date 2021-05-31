25th Annual
6-Man All-Star Game
Friday, 7 p.m., at Highwood
Red team: Zack Soloman, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Isaac Johnson, Froid-Medicine Lake; Colt Miller, Froid-Medicine Lake; Walker Ator, Froid-Medicine Lake; Derrick Zimmerman, Grass Range-Winnett; Jaden Sargent, North Star; Payne Ditmar, North Star; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Nick Widhalm, Power-Dutton-Brady; Tyce Erickson, Power-Dutton-Brady; Aidan Jenkins, Shields Valley; Dawson Knerr, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Tucker Brown, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; RJ Granot, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Brett Stoltz, Valier; Brody Connelly, Valier. Head coach: Mitch Ward, Shields Valley. Assistant coaches: Matt Neuman, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton-Brady; Jake Stevenson, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.
Blue team: Kade Strutz, Big Sandy; Johnny Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton-Ryegate; Ryan Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate; Jared Webley, Noxon; Josh Baldwin, Noxon; Jake Brown, Roy-Winifred; Justin Stulc, Roy-Wifred; Sloan McPherson, Savage; Gentry Conradsen, Savage; Logan Nelson, Savage; Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs; Caden West, White Sulphur Springs; Anthony Gudmundson, White Sulphur Springs; Colten Miske, Wibaux. Head coach: Travis Novark, White Sulphur Springs. Assistant coaches: Larry Jappe, Big Sandy; Jon Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Michael Bender, Savage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.