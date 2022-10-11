High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 11

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (7-0)

2. Helena (6-1) 

3. Missoula Sentinel (6-1) 

4. Billings West (5-2)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (6-1) 

Class A

1. Hamilton (7-0)

2. Lewistown (7-0) 

3. Billings Central (7-0) 

4. Polson (6-0) 

5. Columbia Falls (5-1) 

Class B

1. Bigfork (6-0) 

2. Townsend (6-1)  

3. Florence-Carlton (6-1)

4. Huntley Project (7-0) (+1)

5. Malta (6-1) (+1)

6. Eureka (5-2) (+2)

7. Glasgow (6-1) (+2)

8. Jefferson (4-3) (-4)

9. Whitehall (5-2) (+2)

10. Columbus (3-3) (-3)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)

2. Belt (7-0)

3. Chinook (7-0) 

4. St. Ignatius (7-0) 

5. Culbertson (6-1) (+1)

6. Joliet (5-1) (+1)

7. Ennis (6-1) (+1)

8. Superior (7-0) (+1)

9. Fairview (5-2) (-4)

10. Cascade (4-2) (+1)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (7-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (7-0)

3. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (6-1) (+4)

4. Centerville (5-2) (+2)

5. Bridger (5-2) (-2)

6. Roy-Winifred (6-1) (+4)

7. Savage (5-1) (+1)

8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (5-2) (-4)

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-2) (-4)

10. Froid-Lake (4-3) (+1)

