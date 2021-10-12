High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 12

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)

2. Billings West (6-1) 

3. Helena Capital (5-2) (+1) 

4. Butte (4-2) (+1)           

5. Helena (5-2) (+1)  

Class A

1. Hamilton (6-0)

2. Laurel (6-0)

3. Billings Central (5-1) 

4. Polson (7-0) 

5. Whitefish (7-0) 

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (6-0) 

2. Townsend (5-1) (+1)

3. Bigfork (6-0) (+1)

4. Columbus (5-1) (-2)

5. Malta (6-0) 

6. Glasgow (6-1)  

7. Eureka (5-2) 

8. Fairfield (5-1) 

9. Jefferson (4-2) 

10. Red Lodge (4-2) 

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0)

2. Thompson Falls (7-0) (+2)

3. Simms (7-0) (+4)

4. Culbertson (6-0) (+1)

5. Fort Benton (5-1) (-3)

6. Scobey (5-1) 

7. Joliet (4-1) (-4)

8. Belt (6-1)

9. Sheridan (5-0)

10. (tie) Chinook (6-1) and Park City (5-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (7-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (5-0)

3. Bridger (6-0) 

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (6-1) 

5. Shields Valley (4-1) 

6. Richey-Lambert (4-2) 

7. Hot Springs (5-1) (+1)

8. DGS-GRW (6-1) (+1)

9. Big Sandy (6-2) (+1)

10. Broadview-Lavina (4-2) (-3)

