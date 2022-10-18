High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 18

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (8-0)

2. Helena (7-1) 

3. Billings West (6-2) (+1)

4. Bozeman (6-2) (+2)

5. Missoula Sentinel (6-2) (-2)

Class A

1. Hamilton (8-0)

2. Lewistown (8-0) 

3. Billings Central (7-1) 

4. Polson (7-0) 

5. Columbia Falls (6-1) 

Class B

1. Bigfork (7-0) 

2. Huntley Project (8-0) (+2)

3. Florence-Carlton (6-2)

4. Malta (7-1) (+1)

5. Townsend (6-2) (-3) 

6. Eureka (6-2) 

7. Jefferson (5-3) (+1)

8. Whitehall (5-2) (+1)

9. Glasgow (6-2) (-2)

10. Manhattan (4-3) (+1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (8-0)

2. Belt (8-0)

3. St. Ignatius (8-0) (+1)

4. Culbertson (7-1) (+1)

5. Joliet (6-1) (+1)

6. Ennis (7-1) (+1)

7. Chinook (7-1) (-4)

8. Superior (8-0) 

9. Fairview (6-2) 

10. Simms (5-2) (+1)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (8-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (7-0)

3. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (7-1) 

4. Roy-Winifred (7-1) (+2)

5. Bridger (6-2)

6. Savage (6-1) (+1)

7. Froid-Lake (5-3) (+3)

8. Centerville (5-2) (-4)

9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (5-2) (-1)

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (6-2) (-1)

