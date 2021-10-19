High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 19

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (7-0)

2. Billings West (7-1) 

3. Butte (5-2) (+1) 

4. Helena (5-2) (+1)           

5. Helena Capital (5-2) (-2)  

Class A

1. Hamilton (7-0)

2. Laurel (7-0)

3. Polson (8-0) (+1) 

4. Lewistown (6-1) (+2) 

5. Billings Central (5-2) (-2)  

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (7-0) 

2. Townsend (6-1) 

3. Columbus (6-1) (+1) 

4. Malta (7-0) (+1) 

5. Eureka (6-2) (+2)  

6. Bigfork (6-1) (-3)   

7. Jefferson (5-2) (+2) 

8. Fairfield (6-1) 

9. Glasgow (6-2) (-3)  

10. Red Lodge (6-2) 

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)

2. Thompson Falls (8-0) 

3. Fort Benton (6-1) (+2) 

4. Simms (7-1) (-1) 

5. Scobey (6-1) (+1) 

6. Culbertson (6-1) (-2) 

7. Joliet (5-1) 

8. Belt (7-1)

9. Chinook (7-1) (+1) 

10. Park City (6-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (8-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (6-0)

3. Power-Dutton-Brady (7-1) (+1)  

4. Shields Valley (5-1) (+1) 

5. Bridger (6-1) (-2) 

6. Richey-Lambert (5-2) 

7. Hot Springs (6-1) 

8. DGS-GRW (7-1) 

9. Big Sandy (5-2) 

10. Broadview-Lavina (5-2) 

