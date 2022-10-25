High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 25

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (9-0)

2. Bozeman (7-2) (+2)

3. Helena (7-2) (-1)

4. Missoula Sentinel (7-2) (+1)

5. Billings West (6-3) (-2)

Class A

1. Hamilton (9-0)

2. Lewistown (9-0) 

3. Billings Central (8-1) 

4. Polson (8-0) 

5. Dillon (7-1) (+1)

Class B

1. Bigfork (8-0) 

2. Huntley Project (9-0) 

3. Florence-Carlton (7-2)

4. Malta (8-1)

5. Townsend (6-2) 

6. Jefferson (6-3) (+1)

7. Whitehall (6-2) (+1)

8. Glasgow (7-2) (+1)

9. Eureka (6-3) (-3)

10. Manhattan (5-3) 

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0)

2. Belt (8-0)

3. St. Ignatius (8-0)

4. Culbertson (7-1) 

5. Joliet (7-1)

6. Ennis (7-1) 

7. Chinook (7-1) 

8. Fairview (6-2) (+1)

9. Superior (8-1) (-1)

10. Fort Benton (5-2) (+1)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (9-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (8-0)

3. Froid-Lake (6-3) (+4)

4. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (7-2) (-2)

5. Bridger (7-2) (+1)

6. Roy-Winifred (7-2) (-2)

7. Centerville (6-2) (+1)

8. Savage (6-2) (-1)

9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6-2) 

10. Hot Springs (6-2) (+1)

