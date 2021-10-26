High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 26

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (8-0)

2. Billings West (8-1) 

3. Helena (7-2) (+1)           

4. Butte (6-3) (-1) 

5. Helena Capital (6-3)   

Class A

1. Hamilton (8-0)

2. Laurel (8-0)

3. Polson (9-0) 

4. Lewistown (7-1) 

5. Billings Central (6-2)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (8-0) 

2. Townsend (7-1) 

3. Columbus (7-1)  

4. Malta (8-0) 

5. Eureka (7-2)

6. Bigfork (6-2)    

7. Jefferson (5-3)  

8. Glasgow (7-2) (+1) 

9. Fairfield (6-2) (-1)

10. Huntley Project (7-2) (+1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)

2. Thompson Falls (9-0) 

3. Fort Benton (6-1) 

4. Simms (7-1) 

5. Scobey (6-1)  

6. Culbertson (6-1) 

7. Joliet (6-1) 

8. Belt (7-1)

9. Chinook (7-1) 

10. Park City (7-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (9-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (7-0)

3. Power-Dutton-Brady (8-1) 

4. Shields Valley (6-1)  

5. Bridger (7-1)  

6. Richey-Lambert (6-2) 

7. Hot Springs (6-2) 

8. Big Sandy (6-2) (+1)

9. Broadview-Lavina (5-2) (+1)

10. Valley Christian (6-3) (+1) 

