406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 4

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (6-0)

2. Helena (5-1) 

3. Missoula Sentinel (5-1) 

4. Billings West (4-2) (+1)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (5-1) (+1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (6-0)

2. Lewistown (6-0) 

3. Billings Central (6-0) 

4. Polson (6-0) 

5. Columbia Falls (4-1) 

Class B

1. Bigfork (5-0) 

2. Townsend (5-1)  

3. Florence-Carlton (5-1)

4. Jefferson (4-2) 

5. Huntley Project (6-0) 

6. Malta (5-1) 

7. Columbus (3-2) (+2)

8. Eureka (4-2) (+2)

9. Glasgow (5-1) (+2)

10. Big Timber (4-2) (-2)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0)

2. Belt (6-0)

3. Chinook (6-0) (+1)

4. St. Ignatius (6-0) (+1)

5. Fairview (5-1) (+1)

6. Culbertson (5-1) (+1)

7. Joliet (4-1) (-4)

8. Ennis (5-1) 

9. Superior (6-0) (+2)

10. Lone Peak (3-2) (+1)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (6-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (6-0)

3. Bridger (5-1)

4. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (5-1) (+2)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) (+2)

6. Centerville (4-2) (+3)

7. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (4-1) (+3)

8. Savage (4-1) (-4)

9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) (-4)

10. Roy-Winifred (5-1) (-2)

