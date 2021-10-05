High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 5

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0)

2. Billings West (5-1) 

3. Great Falls CMR (5-1) (+2)  

4. Helena Capital (4-2) (+2) 

5. Butte (4-2) (-2)           

Class A

1. Hamilton (5-0)

2. Laurel (5-0)

3. Billings Central (4-1) 

4. Polson (6-0) (+1)

5. Whitefish (6-0) (-1)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (5-0) 

2. Columbus (5-0) 

3. Townsend (4-1)

4. Bigfork (5-0) (+1)

5. Malta (5-0) (+2)

6. Glasgow (5-1) (+2) 

7. Eureka (4-2) (-1)

8. Fairfield (4-1) (-4)

9. Jefferson (3-2) (+1) 

10. Red Lodge (3-2) (+1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)

2. Fort Benton (5-0)

3. Joliet (4-0)

4. Thompson Falls (6-0) 

5. Culbertson (5-0)  

6. Scobey (4-1) 

7. Simms (6-0)  

8. Belt (5-1)

9. Sheridan (5-0)

10. Chinook (5-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (6-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (4-0)

3. Bridger (6-0) 

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) (+1)

5. Shields Valley (3-1) (+1)

6. Richey-Lambert (3-2) (-2)

7. Broadview-Lavina (4-1) 

8. Hot Springs (5-1) 

9. DGS-GRW (4-1) (+1)

10. Big Sandy (4-2) (+1)

