406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 13

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (3-0)

2. Helena Capital (3-0) 

3. Kalispell Glacier (3-0) (+2)

4. Great Falls CMR (2-1) (+2)          

5. Billings West (1-2) (+1) 

Class A

1. Hamilton (3-0)

2. Laurel (3-0)

3. Lewistown (3-0) 

4. Billings Central (3-0) 

5. Polson (3-0) 

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (3-0) 

2. Bigfork (2-0) (+2)

3. Townsend (2-1) (+2) 

4. Huntley Project (3-0) (+2)

5. Jefferson (2-1) (+3)

6. Columbus (2-1) (-4)

7. Three Forks (2-1) (-4)

8. Malta (2-1) (+2)

9. Manhattan (2-1) (+2)

10. Eureka (2-1) (+1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0)

2. Belt (3-0)

3. Joliet (1-0) 

4. Chinook (3-0) 

5. Ennis (3-0)

6. Cascade (2-0) (+1)

7. Charlo (3-0) (+1)

8. St. Ignatius (3-0) (+1)

9. Fairview (2-1) (+2)

10. Culbertson (2-1) (+1)

6-Man

1. Broadview-Lavina (3-0)

2. Big Sandy (3-0)

3. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (3-0)

4. Bridger (2-1) 

5. Savage (3-0) 

6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (3-0) 

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0) (+1)

8. Jordan (3-0) (+1)

9. Centerville (2-1) (-2)

10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1) (+1) 

