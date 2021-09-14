High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 14

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

2. Billings West (2-1) 

3. Kalispell Glacier (3-0) (+1)

4. Butte (2-1) (+2)

5. Helena (2-1) (-2)

Class A

1. Hamilton (3-0)

2. Laurel (2-0)

3. Billings Central (2-0) 

4. Whitefish (3-0) 

5. Polson (3-0) 

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (2-0) 

2. Fairfield (2-0) 

3. Townsend (2-0)

4. Columbus (2-0) 

5. Bigfork (1-0) 

6. Eureka (2-1) 

7. Malta (2-0) (+1)  

8. Jefferson (2-0) (+1) 

9. Big Timber (2-1) (+2)

10. Three Forks (2-1) (-3)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0)

2. Fort Benton (2-0)

3. Joliet (3-0)

4. Scobey (3-0)

5. Thompson Falls (3-0)

6. Culbertson (3-0)

7. Alberton-Superior (3-0)

8. Belt (3-0)

9. Sheridan (2-0)

10. Simms (3-0) (+1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (3-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (2-0)

3. Hot Springs (3-0)

4. Broadview-Lavina (3-0) (+1)

5. Bridger (3-0) (+1)

6. Richey-Lambert (1-1) (+1)

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-1) (-3)

8. Shields Valley (2-0)

9. DGS-GRW (3-0) 

10. Geraldine-Highwood (3-0) (+1)

