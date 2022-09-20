High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 20

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)

2. Helena Capital (4-0) 

3. Kalispell Glacier (3-1) 

4. Great Falls CMR (3-1)           

5. Billings West (2-2) 

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0)

2. Lewistown (4-0) (+1)

3. Billings Central (4-0) (+1)

4. Polson (4-0) (+1)

5. Columbia Falls (4-0) (+1)

Class B

1. Bigfork (3-0) (+1)

2. Jefferson (3-1) (+3)

3. Florence-Carlton (3-1) (-2)

4. Townsend (3-1) (+1) 

5. Huntley Project (4-0) (-1)

6. Malta (3-1) (+2)

7. Eureka (3-1) (+3)

8. Whitehall 3-1 (+3)

9. Big Timber 3-1 (+2)

10. Columbus (2-2) (-5)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0)

2. Belt (4-0)

3. Joliet (2-0) 

4. Chinook (4-0) 

5. Ennis (4-0)

6. St. Ignatius (4-0) (+2)

7. Fairview (3-1) (+2)

8. Culbertson (3-1) (+2)

9. Charlo (3-1) (-2)

10. Cascade (2-1) (-4)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (4-0) (+1)

2. Broadview-Lavina (4-0) (-1)

3. Bridger (3-1) (+1)

4. Savage (3-0) (+1)

5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (4-0) (+1)

6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (3-1) (-3)

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1) 

8. Jordan (4-0) 

9. Centerville (3-1) 

10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (3-1)

