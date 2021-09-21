High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 21

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (3-0)

2. Billings West (3-1) 

3. Butte (3-1) (+1)

4. Kalispell Glacier (3-1) (-1)

5. Helena (3-1) 

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0)

2. Laurel (3-0)

3. Billings Central (3-0) 

4. Whitefish (4-0) 

5. Polson (4-0) 

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (3-0) 

2. Columbus (3-0) (+2)

3. Townsend (2-1)

4. Fairfield (3-0) (-2)

5. Bigfork (3-0) 

6. Eureka (3-1) 

7. Malta (3-0) 

8. Jefferson (2-1)

9. Three Forks (3-1) (+1) 

10. Missoula Loyola (3-1) (+1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0)

2. Fort Benton (3-0)

3. Joliet (3-0)

4. Thompson Falls (4-0) (+1) 

5. Culbertson (4-0) (+1) 

6. Scobey (3-1) (-2) 

7. Simms (4-0) (+3) 

8. Belt (3-1)

9. Sheridan (3-0)

10. Chinook (4-0) (+1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (4-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (2-0)

3. Hot Springs (3-0)

4. Broadview-Lavina (4-0)

5. Bridger (4-0)

6. Richey-Lambert (2-1) 

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1) 

8. DGS-GRW (4-0) (+1)

9. Shields Valley (2-1) (-1)

10. Geraldine-Highwood (4-0)

Tags

Load comments