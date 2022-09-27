High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 27

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (5-0) (+1)

2. Helena (4-1) (+4)

3. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) (-2)

4. Kalispell Glacier (3-2) (-1)

5. Billings West (3-2) 

Class A

1. Hamilton (5-0)

2. Lewistown (5-0) 

3. Billings Central (5-0) 

4. Polson (5-0) 

5. Columbia Falls (4-0) 

Class B

1. Bigfork (4-0) 

2. Townsend (4-1) (+2) 

3. Florence-Carlton (4-1)

4. Jefferson (3-2) (-2)

5. Huntley Project (5-0) 

6. Malta (4-1) 

7. Whitehall 4-1 (+1)

8. Big Timber 4-1 (+1)

9. Columbus (2-2) (+1)

10. Eureka (3-2) (-3)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)

2. Belt (5-0)

3. Joliet (3-0) 

4. Chinook (5-0) 

5. St. Ignatius (5-0) (+1)

6. Fairview (4-1) (+1)

7. Culbertson (4-1) (+1)

8. Ennis (4-1) (-3)

9. Charlo (4-1) 

10. Cascade (3-1) 

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (5-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (5-0)

3. Bridger (4-1)

4. Savage (4-0) 

5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-0)

6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (4-1) 

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-1) 

8. Jordan (5-0) 

9. Centerville (3-2) 

10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (4-1)

