High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 28

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)

2. Billings West (4-1) 

3. Butte (4-1)

4. Kalispell Glacier (4-1) 

5. Great Falls CMR (4-1) (+1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (5-0)

2. Laurel (4-0)

3. Billings Central (4-0) 

4. Whitefish (5-0) 

5. Polson (5-0) 

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (4-0) 

2. Columbus (4-0) 

3. Townsend (3-1)

4. Fairfield (4-0) 

5. Bigfork (4-0) 

6. Eureka (4-1) 

7. Malta (4-0) 

8. Glasgow (4-1) (+3)

9. Big Timber (3-2) (+2)

10. Jefferson (2-2) (-2) 

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0)

2. Fort Benton (4-0)

3. Joliet (4-0)

4. Thompson Falls (5-0) 

5. Culbertson (4-0)  

6. Scobey (4-1) 

7. Simms (5-0)  

8. Belt (4-1)

9. Sheridan (4-0)

10. Chinook (5-0)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (5-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (3-0)

3. Bridger (5-0) (+2)

4. Richey-Lambert (3-1) (+2)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-1) (+2)

6. Shields Valley (3-1) (+3)

7. Broadview-Lavina (4-1) (-3)

8. Hot Springs (3-1) (-5)

9. Geraldine-Highwood (4-0) (+1)

10. DGS-GRW (4-1) (-1)

