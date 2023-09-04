High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Sept. 4
Class AA
1. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)
2. Bozeman (2-0)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0)
4. Great Falls CMR (2-0)
5. Helena (1-1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (2-0)
2. Lewistown (2-0)
3. Bigfork (2-0)
4. Dillon (1-0)
5. Columbia Falls (2-0)
Class B
1. Florence-Carlton (2-0)
2. Columbus (2-0)
3. Eureka (2-0)
4. Missoula Loyola (2-0)
5. Red Lodge (2-0)
6. Joliet (2-0)
7. Big Timber (2-0)
8. Manhattan (1-1)
9. Thompson Falls (1-1)
10. Jefferson (1-1)
8-Man
1. Fairview (2-0)
2. Circle (2-0)
3. Ennis (2-0)
4. Fort Benton (2-0)
5. Choteau (2-0)
6. Arlee (2-0)
7. Valley Christian (2-0)
8. Plentywood (2-0)
9. St. Ignatius (2-0)
10. Simms (2-0)
6-Man
1. Froid-Lake (2-0)
2. Big Sandy (2-0)
3. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)
4. Roy-Winifred (2-0)
5. Savage (2-0)
6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (2-0)
7. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (2-0)
8. Centerville (2-0)
9. Westby-Grenora (2-0)
10. Noxon (2-0)